Kentucky football coach Vince Marrow takes stage at Nashville venue

The Wildcats brought their city pride to Nashville on Thursday night with a special appearance from one of the football coaches, who took the stage at Tin Roof Broadway to sing “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

According to a Facebook post from Kentucky Sports Radio, Vince Marrow, University of Kentucky Football associate head coach, tight ends coach, recruiting coordinator and NFL liaison, took the stage with Shannon the Dude and Alice Blue Gown in Music City.

Who is Vince Marrow?

According to UK Athletics, Marrow is headed into his 12th coaching season with the UK football program for 2024 and joined the coaching staff in December of 2012 as the tight ends coach, recruiting coordinator and NFL liaison. He was promoted to associate head coach in February 2019.

Prior to coaching, Marrow played professionally as a member of NFL rosters on five teams, including Buffalo, Carolina, New York Jets, Chicago and San Francisco. After his NFL days ended, Marrow played for the Frankfurt Galaxy of NFL Europe in 1998, earning all-league honors with 32 receptions for 345 yards.

Marrow graduated from the University of Toledo with a degree in criminal justice. He played two seasons at Toledo, earning second-team All-Mid-American Conference honors in 1991, before being drafted by the Bills in 1992

