Kentucky football spring transfer portal: Former USC OL Courtland Ford commits and 4 leave

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The spring NCAA transfer portal opened April 15 and closed April 30 for football players who sought to enter their names.

During the winter window, a 45-day stretch from Dec. 5 through Jan. 18, Kentucky and coach Mark Stoops added three players who are in line to start this fall: quarterback Devin Leary, running back Ray Davis and offensive lineman Marques Cox.

The Wildcats landed just one portal commitment during the spring window: former USC offensive lineman Courtland Ford gave his pledge April 23. It didn't take long for a Wildcat to hit the portal, however, as defensive back Andre Stewart entered his name shortly after it opened on the 15th.

Here are the Wildcats who were added, and lost, via the portal this spring.

What is the transfer portal anyway? Explaining the NCAA's process for switching schools

Kentucky football incoming transfers

Courtland Ford, OL

Former USC offensive lineman Courtland Ford (74) committed to Kentucky on April 23, 2023.

A native of Cedar Hill, Texas, Ford's name was linked to Kentucky as soon as he entered the portal April 16. He committed to UK on April 23 after a visit to Lexington, becoming the Wildcats' first (and ultimately, only) pledge during the spring transfer window. While Ford has yet to publicly announce his commitment, tight end Josh Kattus and other Kentucky players and coaches welcomed him on social media. Ford (6-foot-6, 305 pounds) started 12 games, 11 at left tackle and one at left guard, over the past three seasons at Southern Cal. Exiting the spring, Kentucky appeared to have four of its five spots on the offensive line fairly settled — Marques Cox at left tackle, Kenneth Horsey at left guard, Eli Cox at right guard and Jager Burton at center. That means Ford likely will battle Jeremy Flax and others — junior Deondre Buford and redshirt freshman Nik Hall — to become the starting right tackle this fall. Ford was a consensus three-star prospect in the 2019 class, according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

'Going to improve': Why Kentucky should be better on offense this college football season

Story continues

Kentucky football outgoing transfers

Londyn Craft, DB

Mississippi State safety Londyn Craft (28) takes down Tennessee wide receiver Tyler Byrd (10) during Tennessee's home game against Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Commitment: Undecided

Craft, who will be a sixth-year senior this fall, entered the transfer portal April 25, a UK spokesperson confirmed to The Courier Journal. A New Mexico native, Craft rarely played the past two seasons because of injury. He joined Kentucky as a transfer prior to the 2022 campaign but missed the entire season because of a knee injury. Craft started his career at Mississippi State, and in his final year with the Bulldogs in 2021, he saw limited action due to ongoing injuries. His best season came in 2020, when he appeared in 10 games with eight starts. The best outing of his college career also came that season, when he recorded seven tackles in a loss to Georgia. He redshirted as a freshman in 2017 before playing in just eight games over the next two seasons. The 6-foot, 207-pound Craft was a two-star prospect out of IMG Academy, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

Dynamic duo: Kentucky D-line ready to pave path of 'destruction' with Deone Walker and Keeshawn Silver

Tomiwa Durojaiye, DL

Middletown football player Tomiwa Durojaiye smiles after putting on his University of Kentucky hat during his signing ceremony on Dec. 15 at Middletown High School.

Commitment: Undecided

Durojaiye, who redshirted last season, announced April 26 he planned to transfer. He will have four seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school after playing in just three games — making it possible for him to maintain his redshirt — in 2022. Durojaiye did not tally any statistics in his three appearances. The 6-foot-4, 278-pound Durojaiye was a member of the Wildcats' 2022 signing class. He was one of two recruits UK signed from Delaware during the 2022 cycle. Durojaiye was a consensus three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite, and the No. 3 player in Delaware in 2022. He picked UK over fellow SEC schools South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Durojaiye also had offers from Georgia Tech and West Virginia.

I have officially entered the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility left❤️ pic.twitter.com/ngD3ejlsoN — Tomiwa Durojaiye (@TomiwaDurojaiye) April 26, 2023

Andre Stewart, DB

Commitment: Undecided

Stewart entered the transfer portal April 15. He was an early enrollee in January 2022, but he departs Lexington having never appeared in a game. The 5-foot-11, 184-pound cornerback out of Atlanta, Georgia, played at three high schools and helped Marietta High School win the Class 7A state championship in 2019. Stewart signed as a three-star recruit with UK over offers from SEC rivals Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee as well as a handful of other Power 5 programs, including Louisville.

David Wohlabaugh, OL

Commitment: Undecided

Kentucky’s Brenden Bates celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammate David Wohlabaugh in the 1st quarter against Miami of Ohio.Sept. 3, 2022

On April 30, the final day the transfer portal was open, Wohlabaugh announced he was leaving Lexington. An Ohio native, Wohlabaugh was fighting for the Wildcats' starting right tackle job. But the addition of Ford created a logjam at the spot, with Wohlabuaugh now seeking more playing time elsewhere. Wohlabugh joined UK as a spring enrollee in January 2021. He played in two games (against Louisiana Monroe and Mississippi State) that fall before redshirting. Last season, Wohlabaugh appeared in eight games, making the first start of his college career in the opener against Miami of Ohio. He was a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, based on the 247Sports composite, ranked as the 30th-best player in Ohio that year. Wohlabaugh picked Kentucky over offers from Arizona State, Maryland, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue and West Virginia.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky football transfer tracker: Who is Mark Stoops adding, losing