Kentucky-Florida scuffle clears benches; nine ejected in SEC women's tournament

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 01: Tatyana Wyche #2 of the Florida Gators dribbles against Ajae Petty #13 of the Kentucky Wildcats in the second quarter during the first round of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 01, 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

University Florida and University of Kentucky's first round SEC tournament matchup Wednesday got pretty tense Wednesday in the second quarter after both benches cleared following an exchange between Florida's Tatyana Wyche and Kentucky's Ajae Petty.

After Kentucky scored, Petty caught the ball and shoved it into Wyche's face, who was running back up the court. In response, Wyche launched the basketball toward the back of Petty's head. Although Wyche didn't connect, she proceeded charge Petty. Chaos ensued and both players had to be restrained. Nine players were ejected after the pandemonium, which reportedly delayed the game for 22 minutes.

Wyche was issued a technical and ejected. Petty was issued a technical but allowed to remain in the game.

The game was delayed over 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/iXUgUzltgj — ESPN (@espn) March 1, 2023

Other videos show that Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy lost one of her sparkly heeled shoes and assistant coach Jen Hoover was knocked over. One fan even attempted to storm the court. He didn't make it there due to the efforts of two of his neighbors, but he tried his best.

The Wildcats led 22-21 going into halftime and were able to complete a 72-57 upset over Florida, losing Eniya Russel, Saniah Tyler, Zennia Thomas and Freshman guard Cassidy Rowe after the incident. Kentucky and Florida were both reportedly left with only seven players to finish the game. Wyche and her sister Taliyah, Ra Shaya Kyle, Faith Dut and Zippy Broughton were all reportedly ejected.

