Kentucky fined $250,000 by Southeastern Conference for fans storming field after Florida win

Kentucky's moment of ecstasy following its historic win against Florida will cost the the school's athletics department.

The Southeastern Conference has fined Kentucky $250,000 for violating its "access to competition area policy" after fans stormed the field following the 20-13 victory. The school was last fined for violating the policy in 2018 when some fans rushed the field after beating Mississippi State.

Fines for violating the policy escalate with each offense. The 2018 fine for Kentucky was $100,000. Even though only a small portion of the crowd stormed the field after that game - unlike Saturday when most of the field was clogged with fans within minutes after game's conclusion - it still counted as the school's second offense under the policy. Kentucky was also fined in 2014 after fans rushed the field when the Wildcats defeated South Carolina.

Kentucky's Joshua Paschal gets mobbed by fans after the Wildcats upset Florida 20-13 at Kroger Field.

After the victory, the Kentucky's first against a top-10 team since 2010 and first over Florida in Lexington since 1986, Wildcats coach Mark Stoops and players heaped praise of fans for creating a raucous environment that contributed to eight Florida false start penalties.

"It was like a dream," senior defensive end Josh Paschal said. "You’re only going to play in so many games where you’re going to have a crowd rush the stadium. That was my first time. They came in fast too. 30 seconds into it you could barely walk. I love this."

The view of thousands of fans mobbed together alongside Kentucky players and coaches on the field after the game could raise fears of positive COVID-19 tests within the team.

Fines paid by SEC schools for violating the policy go to the league's Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

The Florida game marked Kentucky's first sellout of Kroger Field since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Capacity at games during the 2020 season was limited to 12,000.

The SEC requires unvaccinated players and coaches to be tested once per week within three days of competition. Fully vaccinated players and coaches are not required to undergo weekly surveillance testing.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky football fined by SEC for storming field after Florida win