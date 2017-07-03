Kentucky entry lists for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

All three of NASCAR’s top three national series are in action this week at Kentucky Speedway.

The Camping World Truck Series races at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday on FS1.

The Xfinity Series competes at 8 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN.

The Monster Energy Cup Series races at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.

Cup – Quaker State 400

Forty cars are on the entry list, meaning every car entered will compete. Darrell Wallace Jr. is back in the No. 43 car for Richard Petty Motorsports in what could be his final start for the team. Aric Almirola, who suffered a T5 compression fracture in a May 13 crash at Kansas Speedway, hopes to be back in the car for the July 16 Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Brad Keselowski has won three of the six previous Cup races at Kentucky.

Xfinity – Alsco 300

Forty-four cars are entered for this race.

William Byron goes for his third consecutive victory after having won at Daytona and Iowa the past two weekends.

Cup drivers entered are: Paul Menard, Ty Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick.

Defending race winner is Busch.

Camping World Truck Series – Buckle Up in Your Truck 225

After a weekend off, the Truck series is back at the track. There are 34 entries. Busch is entered in this event, the only Cup driver competing in all three races this weekend. Byron won last year’s race.

