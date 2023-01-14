Kentucky ends Tennessee’s 25-game home win-streak

Kentucky (11-6, 2-3 SEC) defeated No. 5 Tennessee (14-3, 4-1 SEC), 63-56, Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The loss ends Tennessee’s 25-game win-streak.

Kentucky out-rebounded the Vols, 45-28. Tennessee recorded five offensive rebounds in the contest.

Tennessee led, 8-0, to start the game. Kentucky led, 33-26, at halftime.

Uros Plavsic recorded a career-high 19 points for the Vols. Santiago Vescovi totaled 13 points for Tennessee.

Antonio Reeves led Kentucky with 18 points, while Oscar Tshiebwe recorded 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Tennessee retired Chris Lofton’s No. 5 jersey at halftime.

Lofton played for the Vols from 2004-2008. He was a three-time All-American and the SEC Player of the Year in 2007.

He becomes the fifth Tennessee men’s basketball player to have his number retired. Lofton joins Bernard King, Ernie Grunfeld, Dale Ellis and Allan Houston.

