Kentucky’s EJ Montgomery withdrawing from draft

EJ Montgomery isn’t ready to leaving Lexington.

“I’m back. Year 2,” the Wildcat big man said in a video released by Kentucky on social media.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





The 6-foot-10 Washington started 10 games as a freshman for Kentucky last season, averaging 15.1 minutes per game while putting up 3.8 points and 4.8 rebounds. He shot 48 percent from the floor.

“EJ improved so much during the season and I know how much he wants to show our fans what he can do with another year,” Kentucky coach John Calipari wrote on Twitter. “I’m thrilled to be able to continue to coach EJ. He has a special skillset and he’s only begun to scratch the surface of his potential.

“EJ knows how hard this is going to be, and I know he’s ready to embrace the grind and do everything he can for this team while continuing to develop into the best version of himself. Looking forward to getting back to work with this group.”

Montgomery would very well be a starter for this Wildcat group, which will welcome another star-studded recruiting class that has become the expectation under Calipari. We’ve already got them slated No. 2 in the country in our preseason Top 25.