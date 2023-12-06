Kentucky DL transfer to officially visit Michigan State football

Michigan State is set to receive an official visit from Kentucky defensive line transfer Jamarius Dinkins on December 13th. Dinkins has spent three seasons at Kentucky, recording 18 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 sack. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Dinkins, a 6-foot-5, 280 pound defensive tackle, is a Columbus (OH) native. The Spartans had made a charge to win his recruitment out of high school in the 2021 recruiting class but finished runner up to Kentucky.

Former Kentucky DT Jamarius Dinkins @spider55k has scheduled an Official Visit to Michigan State pic.twitter.com/6iRhSLBCcU — Corey Robinson (@C_Robinson247) December 5, 2023

It has also been reported that Dinkins will be visiting Purdue and Vanderbilt.

