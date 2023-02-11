Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike predicts Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII

With Super Bowl LVII less than 48 hours away, everyone is locking in the predictions for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. When I say everyone, I mean everyone, including some creatures of the four-legged variety.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, got to play the role of handicapper this time around and made his pick for the big game. He had to choose between feed buckets to make his prediction. One bucket had the Eagles logo, the other had the Chiefs logo. He picked the Kansas City bucket declaring them the winners of Super Bowl LVII.

Check out the video of his pick down below:

The 4-year-old colt had 80-1 odds to win the Kentucky Derby in 2022. Along with jockey Sonny Leon, Rich Strike defied those odds in a big way. The Chiefs are still betting underdogs heading into Super Bowl LVII with the Eagles being favored by 1.5 points. With this prediction from Rich Strike, it would seem that underdogs stick together.

