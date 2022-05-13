Check out the possible field for the Preakness on May 21 at Pimlico

Kentucky Derby hopeful Epicenter is bathed on the backside at Churchill Downs. May 4, 2022
Here’s a look at horses considered possible to run in the $1.5 million, Grade 1 Preakness on May 21 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Horses are listed in alphabetical order.

Creative Minister

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Sire: Creative Cause

Last race: Won allowance optional claiming race May 7 at Churchill Downs

Early Voting

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Previous coverage: Brown decided to skip Kentucky Derby with Early Voting

Sire: Gun Runner

Last race: Second in Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 9 at Aqueduct

Epicenter

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Sire: Not This Time

Last race: Second in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 7 at Churchill Downs

Fenwick

Trainer: Kevin McKathan

Jockey: Paco Lopez

Sire: Curlin

Last race: 11th in Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 9 at Keeneland

Happy Jack

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Sire: Oxbow

Last race: 14th in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 7 at Churchill Downs

Home Brew

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Sire: Street Sense

Last race: Won Oaklawn Stakes on April 23 at Oaklawn Park

Morello

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Jose Lezcano

Sire: Classic Empire

Last race: Sixth in Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 9 at Aqueduct

Rattle N Roll

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Corey Lanerie

Sire: Connect

Last race: Sixth in Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 9 at Keeneland

Secret Oath

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Luis Saez

Sire: Arrogate

Last race: Won Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks on May 6 at Churchill Downs

Shake Em Loose

Trainer: Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon

Jockey: Charlie Marquez

Sire: Shakin It Up

Last race: Third in Federico Tesio on April 16 at Laurel Park

Simplification

Trainer: Antonio Sano

Jockey: John Velazquez

Sire: Not This Time

Last race: Fourth in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 7 at Churchill Downs

Skippylongstocking

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Sire: Exaggerator

Last race: Third in Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 9 at Aqueduct

Un Ojo

Trainer: Ricky Courville

Jockey: Ramon Vazquez

More coverage: Un Ojo out of Kentucky Derby with injury

Sire: Laoban

Last race: Eighth in Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on April 2 at Oaklawn Park

Zandon

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Sire: Upstart

Last race: Third in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 7 at Churchill Downs

