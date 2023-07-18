Kentucky Derby winner Mage to run in Haskell; what it means for Monmouth Park's big race

The Kentucky Derby winner is coming to the Jersey Shore.

Mage, who annexed the Run for the Roses on May 6, will be in the field for the $1 million TVG.com Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park Saturday, trainer Gustavo Delgado announced on social media Tuesday.

It’s a key addition to what is shaping up as a very good field for the Grade 1 test, a critical stepping-stone to the Travers Stakes at Saratoga on Aug. 26, and a potential year-end championship.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While Mage is expected to go postward as the favorite, the colt faces a talented field that will include: Tapit Trice, winner of the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes for three-time Haskell winning trainer Todd Pletcher; Salute the Stars, as trainer Brad Cox goes for a third straight Haskell win; Geaux Rocket Ride, with California conditioner Richard Mandella, who won the 2000 Haskell with Dixie Union, to ship the Affirmed Stakes winner; Howgreatisnate, winner of the Long Branch Stakes on opening day; the Steve Asmussen-trained Extra Anejo; and Awesome Strong, in Jorge Delgado's barn at Monmouth Park.

Jockey Javier Castellano raises his fist in celebration after he and Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby.

The 3-year-old colt’s connections informed Monmouth Park officials Tuesday, four days after a six-furlong workout at the Thoroughbred Center in Lexington, Kentucky, covering the distance in 1:13.40 in what was the fourth since finishing third in the Preakness.

“Our summer goal since the Preakness was run, for us personally, has always been the Travers," Mage co-owner Ramiro Restrepo said. “We were thinking about the best way to get to the Travers. The Haskell falls five weeks out and gives us an opportunity to come back in a strong race against a solid field – and against some of the best 3-year-olds in the country.

Advertisement

“We’re excited for the opportunity to get him back in action.”

It will mark the seventh time a Kentucky Derby winner has made a stop at Monmouth Park for the Haskell. The last time was in 2016 when Nyquist finished fourth. Delgado and the colt's ownership group each get a $25,000 bonus, which Monmouth Park pays for each Triple Crown race win.

After much consideration and planning Mage’s summer goal of getting to the G1 Travers; we have decided to have a prep run in the G1 Haskell this weekend. pic.twitter.com/CAP6ErDt47 — Gustavo Delgado S (@GDS_Racing) July 18, 2023

Also expected to be in the starting gate is Arabian Knight, purchased for $2.3 million as a 2-year-old and unbeaten in two career starts for trainer Bob Baffert, looking to add to his record total of nine Haskell wins. Arabian Kight has not run since winning the Grade 3 $750,000 Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn six months ago.

Advertisement

A potential showdown between Mage and Kentucky Derby morning line favorite Forte, scratched the morning of the race due to a bruised right foot, was nixed last Thursday when trainer Todd Pletcher indicated that the 2-year-old champion would head to Saratoga to use Grade 2 $500,000 Jim Dandy as a Travers prep race.

More: Oceanport braces for state's high-stakes gamble to allow condos & hotel at Monmouth Park

More: Monmouth Park owes $60 million to management firm: tax filing

A year ago, it was Cyberknife making a late run along the rail to edge Baffert’s Taiba, who went on to win two more Grade 1 races in 2020 before being retired.

When is the Haskell 2023?

More: Haskell 2023: Bob Baffert's complicated legacy at Monmouth Park over the years

Advertisement

The Haskell Stakes takes place on Saturday, July 22, 2023. If you're planning to attend, here's more information:

Gates open at 9 a.m.

First race at noon

Free parking

Children 12 and younger are free

No pets allowed

Coolers and BYO is only permitted in the picnic area

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Kentucky Derby winner Mage to run in Haskell: Monmouth Park NJ 2023