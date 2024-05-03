Kentucky Derby Triple Crown History: Winners by year, latest horse to win, records

The first Saturday in May is almost upon us, bringing with it arguably the biggest day in horse racing: the Kentucky Derby. 2024 marks the 150th running of the iconic race — 150 years of pageantry, history and iconic moments at Kentucky's Churchill Downs.

While the Derby in and of itself is an accomplishments trainers, owners, and jockeys dream of, it can also be the start of the journey to an incredibly rare feat: the Triple Crown. The Derby itself actually predates the awarding of the Triple Crown, as do the Belmont and the Preakness (the first Derby was run in 1875). But in well over a century of history, only a handful of horses have won the Triple Crown.

See below for the history of the Triple Crown and past winners, as well as how to watch this year's Kentucky Derby.

What three races make up the Triple Crown?

The Triple Crown of horse racing consists of three races for three-year-old thoroughbred horses: the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes.

How many horses have won the Triple Crown?

A total of 13 horses have won the Triple Crown, which is among the most prestigious accomplishments in horse racing and all of sports. Perhaps the most famous Triple Crown winner, Secretariat, accomplished the feat just over 50 years ago, in 1973. His record-setting accomplishments were memorialized in the eponymous 2010 movie starring Diane Lane.

Past Triple Crown Winners

Here is the full list of all 13 past Triple Crown winners, from most to least recent:



Justify (2018)

American Pharoah (2015)

Affirmed (1978)

Seattle Slew (1977)

Secretariat (1973)

Citation (1948)

Assault (1946)

Count Fleet (1943)

Whirlaway (1941)

War Admiral (1937)

Omaha (1935)

Gallant Fox (1930)

Sir Barton (1919)

Who was the last horse to win the Triple Crown?

Ahead of the 2024 Kentucky Derby, which marks the 150th running of the iconic race, we don't have to look too far back for the most recent example of a Triple Crown winner: six years ago, in 2018, Justify hit the trifecta with wins in the Derby, Preakness and Belmont.

When is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, May 4th. Coverage airs on NBC and Peacock beginning at 2:30pm ET. Post time is set for 6:57pm ET on Saturday.

Click here for all the information you need to prepare for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.