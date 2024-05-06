Kentucky Derby stretch duel under review by Racing Commission despite no objections filed

The actions of jockey Tyler Gaffalione, who rode Sierra Leone to a hotly contested second-place finish in Saturday’s 150th Kentucky Derby, will be reviewed by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

The race went official at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday with a top three of Mystik Dan, Sierra Leone and Forever Young. Track stewards said no inquiries were raised post-race despite the physical duel for second place that unfolded between Sierra Leone and Forever Young.

As videos and photos surfaced after the race showing Gaffalione making contact with Forever Young and jockey Ryusei Sakai, viewers on social media began calling into question Gaffalione’s actions. Some thought the jockey was trying to hit or shove his opponent. Others contended he was attempting to maintain his balance, or simply create space to operate as Sierra Leone inched closer and closer to Forever Young.

A finish worthy of the 150th Kentucky Derby… #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/3HTaOoVruJ — World Horse Racing (@WHR) May 5, 2024

“The stewards review every race in Kentucky live and by video replay before posting it official and they followed the same procedure for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby,” a statement from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission on Monday afternoon said. “After conducting their standard review of the race, determining no further review or investigation was necessary to conclude there were no incidents that altered the finish of the race, and seeing there were no objections filed, the stewards posted the Kentucky Derby official.”

After the race, stewards ordered Gaffalione to a film review of the race, which is scheduled to take place Thursday.

Sierra Leone with Tyler Gafflione, left, and Forever Young with Ryusei Sakai battle as they approach the finish line during Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has asked Gaffalione to attend a film review of the race later this week, after which he could face a penalty. Bryan Woolston

“The stewards conduct film reviews routinely to review the conduct of jockeys during a race,” the KHRC statement said. “The stewards, in their discretion, can take disciplinary action against a jockey following the review.”

If the stewards issue a penalty, it will be posted on the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission website.

Sakai and the rest of the Japanese contingent handling Forever Young did not comment after the race.

Gaffalione had this to say about his ride, admitting that Sierra Leone was pressuring Forever Young from the outside as the horses approached the wire.

“Everything was going to plan as the horse got into a good rhythm on the first turn as we were able to save ground. I got into a nice position and followed Forever Young and he started to make a good move. I decided to follow him and coming into the stretch, I felt like I had plenty of horse. He wanted to lean in today and made it a little difficult. I had a hard time keeping him straight and that definitely cost us. He gives you everything, very responsive but he loses concentration.”

Mystik Dan won the rare three-horse photo finish by a nose. Sierra Leone’s margin over Forever Young was also a nose.

The stewards took several minutes after Saturday’s race to sort out the finish. The official finish-line photo clearly showed Mystik Dan as the winner. Winning jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. kept Mystik Dan at a safe distance from his pursuers. He never made contact with either during the stretch run so his victory for Lexington trainer Kenny McPeek is unquestioned.

This is the official photo finish from Saturday’s 150th Kentucky Derby, with Mystik Dan (3) first, Sierra Leone (2) second and Forever Young (11) third. upi

What remains in question is whether Mystik Dan will continue on the Triple Crown path toward the Preakness Stakes in two weeks. McPeek said Sunday morning that he would monitor the Kentucky Derby champion’s behavior and make that determination at a later time.

The Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday, May 16 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Herald-Leader staff writers Janet Patton and Jon Hale contributed to this article.

