Kentucky Derby racecourse facing questions after death of seven horses

The famous race was won by Mage ridden by US-Venezuelan Jockey Javier Castellano - AFP/Leandro Lozada

The Kentucky Derby race course, Churchill Downs, is facing serious questions following the death of seven horses during the course of the week which saw Mage win the 149th edition of the annual race after pre-race favourite, Forte, withdrew.

Two of those deaths, Saffie’s Dream and Freezing Point, had come in front of the near 150,000 crowd on the Kentucky Derby undercard.

On Thursday trainer Saffie Joseph Jr was suspended with immediate effect and banned from running Lord Miles in the Derby after two of his horses had died from unexplained causes although, so far, there is nothing to suggest either horse was on any sort of medication or performance enhancer and it could just be a rare coincidence.

The trainer had already agreed to take Lord Miles out of the US Classic until a reason for the deaths could be pinpointed but, it appears, Churchill Downs suspended him as soon as it came under pressure from animal welfare charities to do so.

It is, however, the racecourse which is now under fire with the same groups calling for it to suspend racing while welfare improvements are made to the iconic Kentucky racecourse.

Last year it banned Bob Baffert for two years for the 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit which failed a dope test, was disqualified and then died after a work-out in California later that year.

It is reminiscent of the situation at Santa Anita in 2019 when 49 horses died at the track, including one in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, and there were widespread calls in California for racing to be banned.

But the Stronach Group of racetracks brought in a Birmingham bookmaker’s son, Aidan Butler, to turn it around by putting welfare above anything else, employing more vets, making pre-race vet checks mandatory, improving the track and reducing legal medications. In 2021 there were no fatalities in races.

Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, issued the following statement: “Multiple horse deaths at Churchill Downs in the week preceding the running of the Kentucky Derby should be distressing to anyone interested in the well-being of horses and the reputation of the horse-racing industry.

Story continues

"The dead horses were juveniles, and they should not be dying at this clip. We remain especially concerned about breeding practices that value speed over bodily integrity and about track surfaces that may be putting the animals and the jockeys at risk of life and limb.

"The work of Churchill Downs on the federal anti-doping legislation was very noteworthy and positive, but very significant horse wellness issues remain an ongoing concern. It should be a top priority for Churchill Downs and all other tracks to make horse welfare their top priority."

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.