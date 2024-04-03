Kentucky Derby prep races: Odds, post positions, more for Santa Anita Derby, Wood Memorial

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is ineligible to compete in next month’s 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, but on Saturday he’ll look to continue his run as a major player in the Derby prep races.

The Baffert-trained Imagination is the 8-5 morning-line favorite for the $750,000, Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby. The race will offer 200 qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby on May 4, with 100 going to the winner and 50 to the runner-up.

Baffert-trained horses are ineligible to earn points toward the Kentucky Derby as his suspension continues at Churchill Downs. But that hasn’t kept Baffert from entering — and winning — several prep races since last September.

In total, Baffert-trained horses have won five of the 32 races so far in the Road to the Kentucky Derby series — Muth (American Pharoah and Arkansas Derby), Wynstock (Los Alamitos Futurity), Nysos (Robert Lewis) and Imagination (San Felipe). Baffert also has four runner-up finishes in the series with Wine Me Up (American Pharoah, Robert Lewis and San Felipe) and Muth (Breeders’ Cup Juvenile).

On Wednesday, Muth owner Amr Zedan filed a civil lawsuit in Jefferson County, seeking an injunction that would allow Baffert-trained horses to compete in next month’s Kentucky Derby. Zedan owns Muth.

A son of Into Mischief, Imagination has a 2-3-0 record in five career starts after winning the Grade 2 San Felipe on March 3 at Santa Anita.

Stronghold is the 5-2 second choice in the Santa Anita Derby morning line. Trained by Philip D’Amato, Stronghold won the Grade 3 Sunland Park Derby on Feb. 18. The son of Ghostzapper has a 2-3-0 record in five career starts.

Santa Anita Derby odds, full lineup, jockeys and post time

Post time: 7:45 p.m. EDT Saturday at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. Purse: $750,000. Grade: 1. Distance: 1 1/8 miles. Jockey weight: 124 pounds. TV: FanDuel TV. Kentucky Derby qualifying points: 100 for first place, 50 for second place, 25 for third place, 15 for fourth place, 10 for fifth place.

PP Horse, jockey, trainer, odds

1. Curlin’s Kaos, Diego Herera, Antonio Garcia, 20-1

2. Tapalo, Umberto Rispoli, John Sadler, 5-1

3. Stronghold, Antonio Fresu, Philip D’Amato, 5-2

4. Imagination, Frankie Dettori, Bob Baffert, 8-5

5. Wynstock, Juan Hernandez, Bob Baffert, 8-1

6. Tessuto, Kazushi Kimura, George Papaprodromou, 10-1

7. Mc Vay, Hector Isaac Berrios, John Shirreffs, 5-1

8. E J Won the Cup, Mike Smith, Doug O’Neill, 15-1

Deterministic leads Wood Memorial

Gotham winner Deterministic headlines the field for Saturday’s $750,000, Grade 2 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct.

The Wood (4:07 p.m. post time) will offer 200 qualifying points toward the May 4 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, with 100 going to the winner and 50 to the runner-up.

A son of Liam’s Map, Deterministic is 2 for 2 in his career after winning the Grade 3 Gotham on March 2 at Aqueduct by 2 lengths over Just a Touch.

Trained by Christophe Clement and ridden by Joel Rosario, Deterministic drew the No. 4 post in a field of 13 for the Wood. He currently ranks 13th on the Kentucky Derby points list with 50.

“All his works have been very good, and he’s a very athletic kind of horse – the most beautiful mover,” Clement said. “He barely touches the ground and moves like a cat. He’s good mentally, too.”

Tuscan Sky, winner of races earlier this year at Aqueduct and Fair Grounds, will make his stakes debut in the Wood and look to enter the Kentucky Derby picture. The son of Vino Rosso is trained by Todd Pletcher and drew the No. 9 post.

Wood Memorial odds, full lineup, jockeys and post time

Post time: 4:07 p.m. Saturday at Aqueduct in Ozone Park, New York. Purse: $750,000. Grade: 2. Distance: 1 1/8 miles. Jockey weight: 123 pounds. TV: FanDuel TV/FoxSports2. Kentucky Derby qualifying points: 100 for first place, 50 for second place, 25 for third place, 15 for fourth place, 10 for fifth place.

PP Horse, jockey, trainer, odds TBA

1. Resilience, John Velazquez, Bill Mott

2. El Grande O, Dylan Davis, Linda Rice

3. Lonesome Boy, Adam Bowman, Hugo Padilla

4. Deterministic, Joel Rosario, Christophe Clement

5. Protective, Kendrick Carmouche, Todd Pletcher

6. Evening News, Jareth Loveberry

7. Merit, Edwin Gonzalez, Saffie Joseph Jr.

8. Elysian Meadows, Jose Lezcano, Bill Mott

9. Tuscan Sky, Manny Franco, Todd Pletcher

10. Gettysburg Address, Emmanuel Esquivel, Dallas Stewart

11. Society Man, Luis Rivera Jr., Danny Gargan

12. Deposition, Dexter Haddock, Uriah St. Lewis

13. Uncle Heavy, Mychel Sanchez, Robert Reid Jr.

