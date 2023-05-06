Kentucky Derby post time, odds, TV, live stream for Saturday's race at Churchill Downs

The 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs took on a somber tone as favorite Forte was scratched from the race Saturday morning.

The three-year-old owned by Vitaminwater co-founder Mike Repole had won five consecutive races and was the 3-1 morning line favorite. The odds were 4-1 as of Saturday morning before his scratch.

Forte became the fifth horse to scratch from the Derby. Three horses were scratched on Thursday. Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move was taken out of the race for what trainer Tim Yakteen said was an elevated temperature.

In removing Continuar, the colt's trainer, Yoshito Yahagi, said, "I feel that he has not been able to reach the peak fitness required to take on a race as tough as the Kentucky Derby. Lord Miles was scratched after trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. had two horses die earlier in the week at Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and the Board of Stewards suspended Joseph Jr. indefinitely.

Skinner became the fourth scratch, with the two-year-old also having an elevated temperature. The five scratches leaves the Derby field with 18 horses.

Kentucky Derby contender Forte and exercise rider Hector Ramos work out at Churchill Downs on Wednesday.

Cyclone Mischief, Mandarin Hero and King Russell from the also-eligible list will replace the scratches.

Last year, Rich Strike won the Greatest Two Minutes in Sports in one of the biggest upsets in the Derby's storied history.

Here's everything you need to know for the 2023 Kentucky Derby:

What is the Kentucky Derby post time?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. The first race at Churchill Downs will start at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

How can I watch the Kentucky Derby on TV?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be broadcast by NBC beginning at Noon ET with coverage anchored by host Mike Tirico for the seventh time.

How can I live stream the Kentucky Derby?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby can be live streamed on Peacock, the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app.

What are the odds for the Kentucky Derby field?

Here are post positions, horses, trainers, jockeys and odds for each horse to win as of 6:25 p.m. ET Saturday morning, via kentuckyderby.com.

Hit Show, Brad H. Cox, Manny Franco, 24-1 Verifying, Brad H. Cox, Tyler Gaffalione, 14-1 Two Phil's, Larry Rivelli, Jareth Loveberry, 9-1 Confidence Game, J. Keith Desormeaux, James Graham, 19-1 Tapit Trice, Todd A. Pletcher, Luis Saez, 9-2 Kingsbarns, Todd A. Pletcher, Jose L. Ortiz, 11-1 Reincarnate, Tim Yakteen, John R. Velazquez, 13-1 Mage, Gustavo Delgado, Javier Castellano, 17-1 Skinner, John A. Shirreffs, Juan J. Hernandez, SCR Practical Move, Tim Yakteen, Ramon A. Vazquez, SCR Disarm, Steven M. Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 26-1 Jace's Road, Brad H. Cox, Florent Geroux, 31-1 Sun Thunder, Kenneth G. McPeek, Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., 31-1 Angel of Empire, Brad H. Cox, Flavien Prat, 7-2 Forte, Todd A. Pletcher, Irad Ortiz, Jr., 4-1 Raise Cain, Ben Colebrook, Gerardo Corrales, 31-1 Derma Sotogake, Hidetaka Otonashi, Christophe Lemaire, 8-1 Rocket Can, William I. Mott, Junior Alvarado, 28-1 Lord Miles, Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., Paco Lopez, SCR Continuar, Yoshito Yahagi, Ryusei Sakai, SCR Cyclone Mischief, Dale L. Romans, Irad Ortiz Jr., 28-1 Mandarin Hero, Terunobu Fujita, Kazushi Kimura, 20-1 King Russell, Ron Moquett, Rafael Bejarano, 31-1

