Kentucky Derby post positions for 2022 race
The post positions for the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchhill Downs were set via a drawing on Monday.
Blue Grass Stakes winner Zandon will break from the No. 10 post in the 148th Kentucky Derby as the favorite with 3-1 opening odds.
Here's a cheat sheet on how Derby horses finished in earlier races.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Kentucky Derby horse Epicenter, including trainer, jockey, owner, bloodline and more.
Courier Journal's Steve Bittenbender makes his 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, including one with sentimental value and another embracing his hockey fandom.
Derby Week officially kicks off with Champions Day at Churchill Downs this Tuesday and betting has never been easier.
The Kentucky Derby is the next major sporting event to move a step closer to normalcy after two years of upheaval adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions. After fluctuating dates and crowds, Churchill Downs will welcome everybody without restrictions on Saturday, raising hopes of getting back to 150,000 or more beneath the Twin Spires. If attendance and participation around Louisville and other major sporting events such as the Super Bowl, Final Four and Major League Baseball games are any indication, the atmosphere for the first jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown should have a pre-pandemic feel, though masks are optional.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Kentucky Derby horse Rattle N Roll, including trainer, jockey, owner, bloodline and more.
The sports department takes their best guess at who will win this year's Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs.
Top challengers to Zandon include Epicenter, Messier, Mo Donegal and White Abarrio.
Amanda Pope has been one of racing's most aggressive buyers and conservative owners. She's been conflicted about running Charge It in Kentucky Derby.
Kentucky Oaks trainers and owners gathered for the annual post position draw at Churchill Downs.
Blue Grass Stakes winner Zandon installed as the surprise favorite for Saturday’s Derby.
WHAS Radio's Will Clark makes his Kentucky Derby pick. Here's why he likes Cyberknife to win it all.