Kentucky Derby picks: Which horse will win the 147th Run for the Roses?

Not to be left out of the excitement around Churchill Downs, the Courier Journal’s sports staff has taken time out of their schedules to submit their own picks for this year’s Kentucky Derby. While one staff member considers himself an expert on the horses, the rest are going with what we’ve gathered through the past few whirlwind weeks — and their gut.

The 147th Run for the Roses takes place Saturday at Churchill Downs. Post time is set for approximately 6:57 p.m. ET. Make bets according to our picks at your own risk. Here are the sports staff’s predictions for the 2021 Kentucky Derby:

Jonathan Saxon

Winner: Bourbonic

On the board: Essential Quality, Hot Rod Charlie

Longshot: Like the King

Coming from the DMV, I don’t know a lick about ponies or racing. The closest I’ve been to the sport is watching the horses run the practice track that sits behind my grandmother’s house. Having said that, my instincts have me leaning towards Bourbonic. He and jockey Kendrick Carmouche have overcome big odds before, and I’m interested to see if they can keep the good times rolling.

Essential Quality is the Kentucky Derby favorite.

David Kim

Winner: Essential Quality

On the board: Hot Rod Charlie.

Long shot: Highly Motivated

Don’t want to go against such a heavy favorite who went 5-0-0 in five starts. Considering he was behind early in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile but managed to come back and win, I like his chances, and seeing an exciting finish too, at the Kentucky Derby.

Reina Kempt

Winner: Bourbonic

On the board: Medina Spirit, Super Stock

Long shot: Soup and Sandwich

I’m a Louisiana gal, so Kendrick Carmouche’s story resonates with me and I have to stick to my roots! Bourbonic is also trained by Todd Pletcher, who has had his fair share of high-caliber horses in the Derby.

Dominique Yates

Winner: Essential Quality

On the board: Rock Your World, Highly Motivated

Long shot: O Besos

Picking the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby is far from exciting, but if Essential Quality got the win, Louisville native Brad Cox would be the first trainer from this city to win the prized race. It won't be easy and there are many horses like Rock Your World and Highly Motivated that could spoil Essential Quality's shot of winning, but with the odds in Cox's favor (2-1 as of Tuesday), a good pole position at 14, let's see what Saturday brings.

Story continues

Shannon Russell

Winner: Midnight Bourbon

On the board: Essential Quality, Hot Rod Charlie

Long shot: Helium

The headstrong horse won me over with his feisty breakaway after a recent post-workout bath (which included a brief dash through hay). I mean, who hasn't done that before, especially after a midnight bourbon? Add in Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith and it's a winning combination.

Tim Sullivan

Winner: Rock Your World

On The Board: Essential Quality, Super Stock

Longshot: Medina Spirit

After two victories on the turf, Rock Your World moved to the dirt and dominated the Santa Anita Derby, easily the most impressive performance during any of the final prep races. His path is unconventional but not unprecedented. Barbaro and Animal Kingdom both began as turf horses and won the Derby.

Cameron Teague Robinson

Winner: Bourbonic

On the board: Essential Quality, Known Agenda

Long shot: Midnight Bourbon

I read up on everything I needed to know about these Kentucky Derby horses in the Courier Journal, as you should, so I'm basically an expert. With that said, I'm a bourbon fan, so I'm going with my heart on my winning pick.

Gabriel Stovall

Winner: Essential Quality

On the Board: Bourbonic, Medina Spirit

Long shot: Sainthood

I’m a sucker for a good hometown hero story, and I’m also slightly baffled that a Louisville-born trainer has never produced a winning horse in the Kentucky Derby. My pick isn’t just about sentiment, though. Brad Cox has a solid horse in Essential Quality, who’s running as well as any horse in the field right now.

Jon Hale

Winner: Highly Motivated

On the board: Essential Quality, Medina Spirit

Longshot: Helium

I’m not sure horses understand a rivalry, but I can’t resist a story line like Highly Motivated making good on his name by coming back to reverse the finish of the Bluegrass Stakes by holding off favorite Essential Quality to give Chad Brown his first Derby win.

Hayes Gardner

Winner: Rock Your World

On the board: Essential Quality, Highly Motivated

Long shot: Midnight Bourbon

In his debut on dirt, Rock Your World rocked the world, convincingly winning the Santa Anita Derby by 4¼ lengths. Although it’s tempting to pick Essential Quality, I’ll go with Rock Your World — who’s also undefeated.

Jason Frakes

Winner: Essential Quality.

On the board: Hot Rod Charlie, Rock Your World.

Long shot: Mandaloun.

Nobody likes picking the favorite, but let's not make it harder than it is. Essential Quality is the best horse, and the time is now for Brad Cox.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby picks: Predictions for who wins 147th Run for the Roses