Kentucky Derby payouts: Complete betting results after Mage's win

Jace Evans, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Jockey Javier Castellano celebrates after Mage won the Kentucky Derby.
Mage won the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, earning a hefty $1.86 million prize for the owners — and maybe a little spending money for anyone lucky enough to bet on the horse that went off at 15-1 odds.

Mage, which crossed first under the wire in 2:01.57, finished ahead of Two Phil's and Angel of Empire, which went off as 9-1 and 4-1 shots, respectively. Disarm (27-1 odds) and Hit Show (24-1) rounded out the top five.

Here is a full breakdown of the all the winning payouts and what the top five horses took home for their owners:

149th Run for the Roses Mage wins Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

Mage

(Based on a $2 bet)

Win: $32.42

Place: $14.58

Show: $9.08

Two Phil's

(Based on a $2 bet)

Place: $10.44

Show: $6.52

Angel of Empire

(Based on a $2 bet)

Show: $4.70

Payouts on the finishing combos

Exacta: $330.44 ($2 bet)

Trifecta: $491.18 ($.50 bet)

Superfecta: $15,643.65 ($1 bet)

Top 5 Kentucky Derby winners payouts

Winner: $1.86 million, Mage

2nd: $600,000, Two Phil's

3rd: $300,000, Angel of Empire

4th: $150,000, Disarm

5th: $90,000, Hit Show

Here are the rest of Saturday's payouts based on wager type

$0.50 Trifecta                 (8/3/14)           $491.18

$0.50 Pick 3                   (7/5/8)           $40.63

$0.50 Pick 4                   (14/1, 2, 7/2, 4, 5/8)      $1,318.35

$0.50 Pick 5                  (9/14/1, 2, 7/2, 4, 5/8)  $17,538.09

$1.00 Double                 (5/8)               $58.02

$1.00 Super High Five  (8/3/14/11/1)    $194,923.10

$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot      (1/9/14/1, 2, 7/2, 4, 5/8) $1,094,232.10

Contributing: Louisville Courier-Journal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky Derby payouts: Betting results after Mage wins 2023 race