Kentucky Derby payouts: Complete betting results after Mage's win
Mage won the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, earning a hefty $1.86 million prize for the owners — and maybe a little spending money for anyone lucky enough to bet on the horse that went off at 15-1 odds.
Mage, which crossed first under the wire in 2:01.57, finished ahead of Two Phil's and Angel of Empire, which went off as 9-1 and 4-1 shots, respectively. Disarm (27-1 odds) and Hit Show (24-1) rounded out the top five.
Here is a full breakdown of the all the winning payouts and what the top five horses took home for their owners:
149th Run for the Roses Mage wins Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs
Mage
(Based on a $2 bet)
Win: $32.42
Place: $14.58
Show: $9.08
Two Phil's
(Based on a $2 bet)
Place: $10.44
Show: $6.52
Angel of Empire
(Based on a $2 bet)
Show: $4.70
Payouts on the finishing combos
Exacta: $330.44 ($2 bet)
Trifecta: $491.18 ($.50 bet)
Superfecta: $15,643.65 ($1 bet)
Top 5 Kentucky Derby winners payouts
Winner: $1.86 million, Mage
2nd: $600,000, Two Phil's
3rd: $300,000, Angel of Empire
4th: $150,000, Disarm
5th: $90,000, Hit Show
Here are the rest of Saturday's payouts based on wager type
$0.50 Trifecta (8/3/14) $491.18
$0.50 Pick 3 (7/5/8) $40.63
$0.50 Pick 4 (14/1, 2, 7/2, 4, 5/8) $1,318.35
$0.50 Pick 5 (9/14/1, 2, 7/2, 4, 5/8) $17,538.09
$1.00 Double (5/8) $58.02
$1.00 Super High Five (8/3/14/11/1) $194,923.10
$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot (1/9/14/1, 2, 7/2, 4, 5/8) $1,094,232.10
Contributing: Louisville Courier-Journal
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky Derby payouts: Betting results after Mage wins 2023 race