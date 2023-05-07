Kentucky Derby payouts: Complete betting results after Mage's win

Jockey Javier Castellano celebrates after Mage won the Kentucky Derby.

Mage won the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, earning a hefty $1.86 million prize for the owners — and maybe a little spending money for anyone lucky enough to bet on the horse that went off at 15-1 odds.

Mage, which crossed first under the wire in 2:01.57, finished ahead of Two Phil's and Angel of Empire, which went off as 9-1 and 4-1 shots, respectively. Disarm (27-1 odds) and Hit Show (24-1) rounded out the top five.

Here is a full breakdown of the all the winning payouts and what the top five horses took home for their owners:

Mage

(Based on a $2 bet)

Win: $32.42

Place: $14.58

Show: $9.08

Two Phil's

(Based on a $2 bet)

Place: $10.44

Show: $6.52

Angel of Empire

(Based on a $2 bet)

Show: $4.70

Payouts on the finishing combos

Exacta: $330.44 ($2 bet)

Trifecta: $491.18 ($.50 bet)

Superfecta: $15,643.65 ($1 bet)

Top 5 Kentucky Derby winners payouts

Winner: $1.86 million, Mage

2nd: $600,000, Two Phil's

3rd: $300,000, Angel of Empire

4th: $150,000, Disarm

5th: $90,000, Hit Show

Here are the rest of Saturday's payouts based on wager type

$0.50 Trifecta (8/3/14) $491.18

$0.50 Pick 3 (7/5/8) $40.63

$0.50 Pick 4 (14/1, 2, 7/2, 4, 5/8) $1,318.35

$0.50 Pick 5 (9/14/1, 2, 7/2, 4, 5/8) $17,538.09

$1.00 Double (5/8) $58.02

$1.00 Super High Five (8/3/14/11/1) $194,923.10

$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot (1/9/14/1, 2, 7/2, 4, 5/8) $1,094,232.10

Contributing: Louisville Courier-Journal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky Derby payouts: Betting results after Mage wins 2023 race