How to watch the Kentucky Derby in 2023: Schedule, streaming info, odds and more
Everything you need to know about tuning into the most exciting two minutes in sports this Saturday.
Twenty horses are headed off to the races this weekend, so grab your most dramatic hat or a delicious mint julep and let's giddy up and get ready to watch the 149th Kentucky Derby. The Run for the Roses kicks off the Triple Crown on Saturday, May 6 this year, and you don’t need to be down south to enjoy the equestrian festivities. Whether you’re throwing a Derby party, planning to bet on your favorite horse or just want to tune in to the long-standing tradition of the Triple Crown races, here’s what you need to know about the 2023 Kentucky Derby, including predictions, post positions, how to watch or stream the derby without cable and more.
How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby
Peacock
Sling Blue
Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
Race start time: 6:57 p.m ET
Location: Churchill Downs
TV: NBC
Streaming: Peacock
What channel is the Kentucky Derby on?
The most exciting two minutes in sports will be easier than ever to watch this year, with a record 7.5 hours of race day coverage scheduled to air on NBC and stream on Peacock beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6.
But the Derby Day coverage will actually kick off prior to race day at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 5 with five hours of Kentucky Oaks day racing airing on USA Network and streaming on Peacock. Across two days of coverage, NBC will present a total of 15 live races from Churchill Downs.
If you already have access to NBC, then you should be off and running! No need to keep reading. But if you’re not sure how to tune in to NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage in 2023, then hold your horses and check out our suggestions for the best way to watch the race below, including streaming, cable and more.
Other ways to watch the Kentucky Derby on NBC
Who is the favorite to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby?
As it currently stands, Forte, a horse trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz., is widely seen as the favorite to win in this year's derby. Forte has been drawn into post No. 15 for the upcoming race and is the reigning champion in the 3-year-old group.
However, audiences love a dark horse, and there will certainly be plenty of people looking to place bets on a less obvious candidate this Saturday.
Kentucky Derby 2023 post positions
Derby post positions were drawn May 1, here's where each horse will start on race day:
Hit Show
Verifying
Two Phil’s
Confidence Game
Tapit Trice
Kingsbarns
Reincarnate
Mage
Skinner
Practical Move
Disarm
Jace’s Road
Sun Thunder
Angel of Empire
Forte
Raise Cain
Derma Sotogake
Rocket Can
Lord Miles
Continuar
Peacock
