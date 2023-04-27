Kentucky Derby hopeful euthanized following training injury at Churchill Downs

Kentucky Derby contender Wild On Ice was euthanized Thursday following a training accident at Churchill Downs.

Frank Sumpter, owner of Wild On Ice, confirmed the news to El Paso Times reporter Felix Chavez.

“Wild On Ice gave us so many great moments," Sumpter said. “He’ll forever be remembered. It’s a sad situation. My heart goes out to the team, trainer Joel Marr and everyone who helped us get to this point. These horses give us so many great moments in life, and our team puts in so many hours taking care of the horses.

“He had a fracture in his hind leg, and it was determined he couldn't be saved. Wild On Ice had so much heart.”

Wild On Ice breezed five furlongs in 1:01.40 and then was pulled up by jockey Ken Tohill while galloping out down the backstretch. He suffered an injury to his left hind leg.

According to a news release from Churchill Downs, Wild On Ice was evaluated at the Churchill Downs Equine Medical Center and then transported to Lexington to an equine surgical facility for further evaluation.

Jockey Ken Tohill walks with the saddle cloth of Kentucky Derby horse Wild On Ice after the gelding pulled up on the track while galloping during a morning workout Thursday April 27, 2023 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Wild On Ice will miss the Derby, according to a Churchill Downs statement.

A son of Tapizar, Wild On Ice was considered a Kentucky Derby long shot after winning the Grade 3 Sunland Park Derby at 35-1 odds on March 26. Tohill, 60, was set to become the oldest jockey in Kentucky Derby history.

“All I could tell you is that whoever makes it all the way to compete in this category should truly appreciate it,” Tohill wrote in a text to The Courier Journal. “You can have the most caring and responsible trainer, a wonderful, big-hearted owner and a talented young horse just figuring it all out and still not be able to make it through adversities and risk factors in the game we so much love.

“Best of luck and safety to all the contenders.”

Wild On Ice was not a Triple Crown nominee before the Sunland Park Derby, but connections paid a $6,000 late-nomination fee so he could enter the Kentucky Derby.

“Maybe he doesn’t belong,” Sumpter said last week. “But as long as Joel Marr wants to try, it’s all up to them. I think they deserve a chance to do this.”

Wild On Ice, a Texas-bred gelding, was 3-0-1 in five career starts and earned $405,400.

With Wild On Ice out, Skinner moves into the Kentucky Derby field at No. 20 on the points list. A son of Curlin, Skinner finished third in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby on April 8. He is trained by John Shirreffs and ridden by Victor Espinoza, a three-time Kentucky Derby winner.

Owners Lee and Susan Searing of CRK Stable confirmed via Twitter they plan to enter Skinner in the Kentucky Derby and also expressed condolences to the connections of Wild On Ice.

“We are so sad to hear this,” CRK Stable wrote in a Tweet. “Sending lots of love to connections and the racing community.”

Cyclone Mischief, third in the Grade 1 Florida Derby, now ranks No. 21 on the points list and will need one defection to get into the Kentucky Derby. The son of Into Mischief is trained by Dale Romans.

