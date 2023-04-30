Kentucky Derby contender Angel of Empire 'seems to be thriving' says trainer Brad Cox
'He's been very impressive a mile and 1/8,' said trainer Brad Cox April 29 after a workout at Churchill Downs before next week's Kentucky Derby.
'He's been very impressive a mile and 1/8,' said trainer Brad Cox April 29 after a workout at Churchill Downs before next week's Kentucky Derby.
The NASCAR Cup Series makes its yearly trek to the "Monster Mile" at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend.
Jacob deGrom left Friday's game against the Yankees early and was placed on the injured list due to a right elbow injury.
It's the fifth time LeBron and Steph have faced off in the playoffs and the first time it hasn't been in the NBA Finals.
Aaron Judge was pulled from Thursday's game against the Rangers with what turned out to be a mild hip strain.
The Kings had no answer for Curry's 50-point performance, a Game 7 record.
Vincent finished with 20 points and 5 assists in the Heat’s 108-101 Game 1 East semifinal victory over New York, leading all Miami players in plus-minus.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Sanders is no stranger to calling the league out.
Mike Shannon won two World Series titles as a player with the Cardinals, first in 1964 and again in 1967.
Brooks did a lot of talking before, during and after games.
The Colts owner wants to see his QB on the field soon.
What a performance from the bantamweight.
In the fifth round, the Browns took a potential backup to Deshaun Watson.
Becky Hammon is focused on the Aces as the WNBA regular season quickly approaches.
D'Andre Swift was expendable for the Lions after they picked Jahmyr Gibbs from Alabama in the first round on Thursday night.
Two teams decided to take a kicker in the middle rounds of the NFL draft.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Day 3 is under way from Kansas City.
Our No. 27 overall prospect is still available, as are nearly a quarter of the top 100.
Jason McCourty had some things to say.
The 49ers needed a kicker and they invested in one.