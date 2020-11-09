Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup Classic winner Authentic retires from racing

Jockey John Velazquez sits atop Authentic after winning the Breeder's Cup Classic at Keeneland Race Course, in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Authentic has been retired at the peak of his career and will be sent to Spendthrift Farm in Lexington, Ky., to start a career as a stallion.

On Saturday, Authentic, a 3-year-old, won the Classic by 2¼ lengths, running against older horses. Two months earlier, Authentic won the Kentucky Derby, giving trainer Bob Baffert his sixth Derby victory. Baffert has trained the colt during his entire two-year career.

Authentic finished his career with six wins in eight starts, earning $6,191,200. His two losses were second-place finishes in the Santa Anita Derby and Preakness Stakes.

“Ultimately, we just felt there wasn’t a lot more to accomplish for a Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic winner, so we have made the decision to retire Authentic to stand alongside his champion sire Into Mischief,” said Ned Toffey, general manager at Spendthrift.

Horse racing often retires its stars young because of the money that is available through stud fees. Authentic will go for $75,000 for each breeding that results in a live foal. Into Mischief, his sire, who can breed to around 200 mares a year, has a fee of $225,000.

Authentic, who was bought as a yearling for $350,000, had a different ownership structure whereby Spendthrift was the majority owner and made all the decisions. However, 12.5% was sold to MyRaceHorse.com, which in turn sold 12,500 microshares at $206 each. More than 5,300 people bought shares, with each share worth .001% of all breeding and racing monies. There are additional partners in the horse.

Among those who bought a share was Walker Buehler, of the Dodgers. Buehler attended the Breeders’ Cup as an owner, albeit a small one, this past weekend at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky.

