  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kentucky Derby bettors sue Bob Baffert, seek his removal from horse racing

Tim Sullivan, Louisville Courier Journal
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A class-action suit filed Thursday in California accuses Bob Baffert of racketeering and seeks his removal from thoroughbred racing.

Brought on behalf of four bettors who lost money on the Kentucky Derby because of Medina Spirit's drug-tainted victory, the suit sites "multiple and repeated acts of doping and entering horses into thoroughbred races," and says his continued involvement in the sport poses "a threat of continuing criminal activity extending indefinitely into the future."

Plaintiffs Michael Beychok, Justin Wunderler, Michael Meegan and Keith Mauer say they made wagers in amounts between $5 and $2,000 and were deprived of payoffs worth a minimum of $54,000 because Medina Spirit's victory was made official before the colt tested positive for betamethasone.

What is betamethasone? What to know about drug in Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit

Suing Baffert, his stable and the stable of Medina Spirit's owner, Amr Zedan, the plaintiffs seek treble and punitive damages, payment of the amounts they might have won if not for Medina Spirit's doping, and a court order requiring Baffert and his co-defendants to divest themselves "of any interest (direct or indirect) in any enterprise, and imposing reasonable restrictions on the Baffert Defendants' future activities in thoroughbred racing."

"If the allegations are correct, the guy's a recidivist," attorney William Federman said. "He's a repeat offender. He doesn't deserve the privilege of continuing in this industry where license is required."

Read more: Does Bob Baffert's past drug issues deplete his benefit of the doubt in Medina Spirit case?

Medina Spirit&#39;s trainer Bob Baffert talks with the media the morning after winning the Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit.
Medina Spirit's trainer Bob Baffert talks with the media the morning after winning the Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit.

Baffert's attorney, Craig Robertson, called the lawsuit "completely frivolous with zero legal merit."

Wunderler acknowledged the lawsuit was a "longshot," but said he expected to pursue his grievances with racetracks and racing commissions.

"If we're not fighting for the bettors, it's just going to keep on going," Wunderler said. "Without the bettors, there is no sport of horse racing."

Bob Baffert lawsuit complaint by Courier Journal on Scribd

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Bob Baffert faces lawsuit by bettors who lost money on Kentucky Derby

Recommended Stories

  • Has horse racing gone overboard with its regulations? One vet thinks so.

    Bob Baffert’s Kentucky Derby case is part of a debate over sensitive tests and environmental factors.

  • A Longshot to consider in the Preakness Stakes

    Medina Spirit is the most likely winner of Saturday's Preakness Stakes, but is there a longshot worth considering in exotic wagers? (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Preakness Stakes preview: Do we believe in Medina Spirit?

    All the focus is on Medina Spirit at the Preakness Stakes.

  • Baffert in spotlight for wrong reasons going into Preakness

    Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will skip the Preakness on Saturday, but Medina Spirit's failed drug test after the Kentucky Derby continues to rock the horse racing world.

  • Schanzer to become first woman to produce Triple Crown race

    Lindsay Schanzer will make television history at the Preakness when she becomes the first woman to produce a Triple Crown race live on site.

  • ‘The Voice’ Will Move To One Cycle A Year On NBC

    The Voice has traditionally aired two seasons a year in the spring and the fall on NBC. The long-running singing competition will now be reduced to one cycle a year. The network announced the plans after revealing the its fall schedule. The Voice will return on Tuesday nights in the fall for its 21st cycle, […]

  • The Queen’s Granddaughter Zara Tindall Is Celebrating a *Major* Milestone—Here’s What We Know

    Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall , is reaching a major milestone this weekend: the big 4-0. So, how will the royal...

  • Report: Rangers get OK to interview Gerard Gallant for coaching job

    The New York Rangers plan to interview Gerard Gallant for their head coaching job, TSN reported. The Vegas Golden Knights, who fired Gallant during the 2019-20 season, reportedly have granted permission. A first conversation between the Rangers and Gallant was expected to take place quickly, before Gallant heads to Latvia to coach Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship, which runs from May 21-June 6.

  • Matt LaFleur: We want Aaron Rodgers back in the worst way

    Packers head coach Matt LaFleur met with the media as the team started rookie minicamp on Friday and those who have been following the NFL the last couple of weeks won’t be surprised to learn that a veteran quarterback was a topic of conversation. Aaron Rodgers‘ reported displeasure with the Packers and desire to play [more]

  • Jon Rahm on golfers skipping Olympics: ‘I don’t blame them. They’re not making it easy’

    Jon Rahm plans to compete in the Olympics, but he understands why Dustin Johnson and Adam Scott intend to skip it.

  • Friends reunion premiere date and celebrity guests announced

    The much-anticipated special will see the original cast and celebrities reflect on the series.

  • This Better-Than-Takeout Shrimp Fried Rice Is the Easiest Thing You'll Make All Week

    It came together quicker than a delivery would have made it to our door.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Warned You Not to Do This Now That You Don't Need a Mask

    One year ago, we had just started getting used to masking up in public places, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in early April that everyone in the U.S. (not just medical professionals and those with COVID) should be wearing a face covering. And now, we're going to have to get used to going outside without a mask. The CDC announced on May 13 that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors, except under special circumstances. Even though this is a return to the pre-pandemic "normal" we knew, some people may not feel ready to remove the face coverings that have been protecting them for an entire year. And White House chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, is warning people not to criticize those who may not want to leave their masks behind just yet.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says We'll Be "Close to Back to Normal" by This Exact Date.During the White House COVID-19 Response Team's press briefing on May 13 in which they announced the mask guideline change, Tommy Christopher of Mediaite asked Fauci, "I was wondering if you had anything to say to people who have been vaccinated and still want to wear masks in situations that the CDC says are low risk. Is there anything wrong with that? And should people be side-eyeing them?"In response, Fauci said that there is nothing wrong with fully vaccinated people keeping their masks on, despite the CDC's updated advice. He said the decision to not wear a mask is a "personal choice," and this is simply a recommendation from the CDC, not a requirement. "There are those people who don't want to take that bit of a risk, and there's nothing wrong with that, and they shouldn't be criticized," Fauci explained. RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. Both Andy Slavitt, senior adviser for the White House COVID-19 Response Team, and Rochelle Walensky, MD, the director of the CDC, shared Fauci's sentiment. "People have to make these decisions based on their own comfort," Walensky said.Slavitt added that, "Habits are hard to break, so people may take time to adjust. That's fine. As a rule, we are anti-side-eyeing."As for the fully vaccinated people who do want to take their masks off, Fauci says the science is on their side. He said the CDC's guideline change is a "recommendation based on science," with Walensky citing multiple recent studies that show how effective the vaccines are in the real world (as opposed to just clinical trials) and against evolving variants. "In the last two weeks, the cases in this country have dropped by a third. In the last two weeks, we have had increasingly available vaccine and we now have available and eligible people between the ages of 12 and 15," Walensky said during the briefing. "And we have had a coalescence of more science that has emerged just in the last week. That science has been in three areas. One is the effectiveness of the vaccines in general and real-world populations. One is the effectiveness against variants, which was just published last week. And then the effectiveness in preventing transmissibility."Still, some fully vaccinated people may want to wear their masks because breakthrough infections are possible, according to the CDC. However, Fauci noted that the risk of getting infected once you're fully vaccinated is "extremely low."Walensky also said that when in situations where you are not sure if people are vaccinated (like at a concert or a restaurant), it is still safe for you to remove your mask if you're fully vaccinated; it's people who haven't gotten their COVID shots who are at risk."The science demonstrates that if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected. It is the people who are not fully vaccinated in those settings—who might not be wearing a mask—who are not protected. And it is those people that we are encouraging to get vaccinated and to wear a mask and to physically distance," Walensky explained. "So if you're vaccinated in those settings, you certainly could wear a mask if you wanted to, but we are saying in those settings, based on the science, that it is safe [not to]."RELATED: The CDC Says People Who Get COVID After Vaccination Have This in Common.

  • Franmil Reyes' solo home run

    Franmil Reyes gives the Indians a 1-0 lead in the 2nd, smashing a solo home run to center off of Mariners prospect Logan Gilbert

  • Magnolia Network Unveils Four Originals to Round Out Summer Slate on Discovery Plus

    Magnolia Network, Discovery’s joint venture with home improvement gurus Chip and Joanna Gaines, is premiering four more original series to round out its summer slate: “The Cabin Chronicles,” “Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things,” “RE(Motel)” and “Where We Call Home.” The quartet of new shows will debut on Discovery Plus, the streaming home of Magnolia Network, […]

  • 2021 Preakness Stakes: Medina Spirit odds to win at Pimlico

    Heres how to watch Medina Spirit race in the 2021 Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown.

  • Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space

    Russia has picked four people to serve as nonprofessional crew members and actors in what is planned to be the first movie to be shot in outer space, Russia's Roscosmos space agency said on Thursday. Some of them are scheduled to be launched on a Soyuz MS-19 craft on Oct. 5 to be delivered to the International Space Station, which orbits Earth at an altitude of around 220 miles (354 km), according to Roscosmos and NASA. "Among other things, they will have to take centrifuge tests, vibration stand tests, perform introductory and training flights on a zero-gravity plane, undergo parachute training," Roscosmos said.

  • Did the coronavirus escape from a lab? The idea deserves a second look, scientists say

    Scientists are urging their colleagues to dig deeper into the origins of the coronavirus behind the pandemic, including the possibility of a lab escape.

  • Coca-Cola discontinues energy drink in North America

    Coca-Cola Co said on Friday it would discontinue its energy drink in North America, a product it launched with flare last year as it pushed into new beverage categories. "Our strategy is focused on scaling big bets across a streamlined portfolio ... As we scale our best innovations quickly and effectively like AHA and Coca-Cola with Coffee, we need to be disciplined with those that don't get the traction required for further investment," a company spokeswoman said. Coca-Cola Energy will remain on shelves in other parts of the world, the company said.

  • Premier League extends existing TV deal with Sky, BT, Amazon and BBC after government exclusion order

    The Premier League has committed to giving an additional £100m to ‘vulnerable’ areas of the game most hurt by the pandemic