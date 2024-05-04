When is the Kentucky Derby 2024: How to watch, post time, TV and streaming info, schedule, location, date

The 2024 Kentucky Derby takes place today, Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Live coverage for the most exciting two minutes in sports begins at 2:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for answers to all of your frequently asked questions about the event as well as additional live stream information.

The field will feature a total of 20 horses who have all earned a spot through a series of 35 races known as the Road to the Kentucky Derby. The top finishers in each race earn points on a descending scale and the 20 horses that have accumulated the most points earn a spot in the 2024 Kentucky Derby.



How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby:

Date: Today, Saturday, May 4

Time: Live coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

TV Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

What is the post time for the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

Official post time for the 2024 Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57pm ET on Saturday.

Who are the 2024 Kentucky Derby Favorites?

How to watch Horse Racing on Peacock

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

Click here to sign up and follow all of the horse racing action.

When is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The 2024 Kentucky Derby takes place this Saturday, May 4, with coverage beginning at 2:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Kentucky Derby purse raised to $5 million for 150th race in May

The Kentucky Derby purse has been raised to $5 million for the 150th edition in May.

Who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Mage and jockey Javier Castellano won last year's Kentucky Derby finishing the race with a time of 2:01.57. Relive the moment here:

Where is the Kentucky Derby?

Since 1875, spectators have gathered at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, to witness the Run for the Roses.

The initial idea for Churchill Downs sparked in 1872, when Colonel Meriwether Lewis Clark attended the Epsom Derby in England. When Clark made his way back to the states, he sought to create a track similar to England’s that Kentucky racers could call home.

A few years later, that desire came to fruition, as “Churchill Downs” was born. The track’s first official race day came May 17, 1875, with three major stakes races – the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks and Clark Handicap.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

