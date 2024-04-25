Kentucky Derby 2024 wagering expected to eclipse previous mark thanks to legalized betting

With the advent of legalized sports gambling in Kentucky since September, some experts think the 150th Kentucky Derby will usher in another record-breaking year of wagering.

According to the latest Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Report, the total handle for off-track simulcasts on interstate and intertrack live horse racing from January through March was $70,123,255.

In 2023, TwinSpires, the official betting partner of the Kentucky Derby, saw a record $73.6 million in wagering on Kentucky Derby Day.

FanDuel, the official sportsbook partner of Churchill Downs, also is gearing up for the milestone Run for the Roses on May 4.

"The Kentucky Derby has broken its own handle record the past two consecutive years. Given the excitement around the 150th anniversary and the increased reach via online sportsbooks like FanDuel, we expect another record year in handle," Andrew Moore, general manager of racing at FanDuel, told The Courier Journal.

Steve Bittenbender, a writer and gaming analyst for BetKentucky.com, said the Kentucky Derby could come close to a $200 million handle.

On its own, the 149th Run for the Roses drew a record $188.7 million in wagers.

The total handle for Kentucky Derby Day races could get close to $300 million or even eclipse that amount.

Bittenbender said both scenarios are realistic, especially considering this is the 150th Derby.

Kentucky Derby Day all-sources wagering through the years

2023 | $288.7 million | Current record

2022 | $273.8 million | 17% increase from 2021

2021 | $233 million | 85% increase from 2020

2020 | $126.0 million | Betting affected by the lack of on-track wagering, fewer horses per race, including the Kentucky Derby

2019 | $250.9 million | Record at the time

Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby 2024 betting expected to eclipse 2023 total