Kentucky Derby 2024: Post time and How to watch 150th Run for the Roses race
The 150th annual Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the Triple Crown, is set to take place on May 4 at Churchill Downs.
Twenty horses will race the one and 1/4 miles, for a heart-pounding two minutes, for the coveted title and blanket of roses. This year's competitors carry the legacy of past winners, but as we've seen from the thrilling unpredictability of previous Kentucky Derbys, anything can happen.
Whether it's the allure of high fashion or the prestige of the horse field that captivates you, the coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on May 4. Here's the information you need to ensure you don't miss a moment of the action.
How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby
Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024
Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
TV Network: NBC
Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
How to watch: Catch the Kentucky Derby with a Peacock subscription
2024 Kentucky Derby horses and odds
Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Morning-line odds (American odds)*
1
Dornoch
Danny Gargan
Luis Saez
20-1 (+2000)
2
Sierra Leone
Chad Brown
Tyler Gaffalione
3-1 (+300)
3
Mystik Dan
Kenny McPeek
Brian Hernandez Jr.
20-1 (+2000)
4
Catching Freedom
Brad Cox
Flavien Prat
8-1 (+800)
5
Catalytic
Saffie Joseph Jr.
José Ortiz
30-1 (+3000)
6
Just Steel
D. Wayne Lukas
Keith Asmussen
20-1 (+2000)
7
Honor Marie
Whit Beckman
Ben Curtis
20-1 (+2000)
8
Just a Touch
Brad Cox
Florent Geroux
10-1 (+1000)
9
T O Password
Daisuke Takayanagi
Kazushi Kimura
30-1 (+3000)
10
Forever Young
Yoshito Yahagi
Ryusei Sakai
10-1 (+1000)
11
Track Phantom
Steve Asmussen
Joel Rosario
20-1 (+2000)
12
West Saratoga
Larry Demeritte
Jesús Castañón
50-1 (+5000)
13
Endlessly
Michael McCarthy
Umberto Rispoli
30-1 (+3000)
14
Domestic Product
Chad Brown
Irad Ortiz Jr.
30-1 (+3000)
15
Grand Mo the First
Victor Barboza Jr.
Emisael Jaramillo
50-1 (+5000)
16
Fierceness
Todd Pletcher
John Velazquez
5-2 (+250)
17
Stronghold
Phil D'Amato
Antonio Fresu
20-1 (+2000)
18
Resilience
Bill Mott
Junior Alvarado
20-1 (+2000)
19
Society Man
Danny Gargan
Frankie Dettori
50-1 (+5000)
20
Epic Ride
John Ennis
Adam Beschizza
30-1 (+3000)
