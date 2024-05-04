Kentucky Derby 2024: Post time and How to watch 150th Run for the Roses race

The 150th annual Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the Triple Crown, is set to take place on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Twenty horses will race the one and 1/4 miles, for a heart-pounding two minutes, for the coveted title and blanket of roses. This year's competitors carry the legacy of past winners, but as we've seen from the thrilling unpredictability of previous Kentucky Derbys, anything can happen.

Whether it's the allure of high fashion or the prestige of the horse field that captivates you, the coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on May 4. Here's the information you need to ensure you don't miss a moment of the action.

How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time : 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

TV Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

How to watch: Catch the Kentucky Derby with a Peacock subscription

2024 Kentucky Derby horses and odds

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Morning-line odds (American odds)* 1 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 20-1 (+2000) 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3-1 (+300) 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez Jr. 20-1 (+2000) 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1 (+800) 5 Catalytic Saffie Joseph Jr. José Ortiz 30-1 (+3000) 6 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 20-1 (+2000) 7 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 20-1 (+2000) 8 Just a Touch Brad Cox Florent Geroux 10-1 (+1000) 9 T O Password Daisuke Takayanagi Kazushi Kimura 30-1 (+3000) 10 Forever Young Yoshito Yahagi Ryusei Sakai 10-1 (+1000) 11 Track Phantom Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 20-1 (+2000) 12 West Saratoga Larry Demeritte Jesús Castañón 50-1 (+5000) 13 Endlessly Michael McCarthy Umberto Rispoli 30-1 (+3000) 14 Domestic Product Chad Brown Irad Ortiz Jr. 30-1 (+3000) 15 Grand Mo the First Victor Barboza Jr. Emisael Jaramillo 50-1 (+5000) 16 Fierceness Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 5-2 (+250) 17 Stronghold Phil D'Amato Antonio Fresu 20-1 (+2000) 18 Resilience Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 20-1 (+2000) 19 Society Man Danny Gargan Frankie Dettori 50-1 (+5000) 20 Epic Ride John Ennis Adam Beschizza 30-1 (+3000)

