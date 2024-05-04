Advertisement

Kentucky Derby 2024: Post time and How to watch 150th Run for the Roses race

Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY
The 150th annual Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the Triple Crown, is set to take place on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Twenty horses will race the one and 1/4 miles, for a heart-pounding two minutes, for the coveted title and blanket of roses. This year's competitors carry the legacy of past winners, but as we've seen from the thrilling unpredictability of previous Kentucky Derbys, anything can happen.

Whether it's the allure of high fashion or the prestige of the horse field that captivates you, the coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on May 4. Here's the information you need to ensure you don't miss a moment of the action.

How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby

  • Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024

  • Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET

  • Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

  • Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

  • TV Network: NBC

  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

2024 Kentucky Derby horses and odds

Post

Horse

Trainer

Jockey

Morning-line odds (American odds)*

1

Dornoch

Danny Gargan

Luis Saez

20-1 (+2000)

2

Sierra Leone

Chad Brown

Tyler Gaffalione

3-1 (+300)

3

Mystik Dan

Kenny McPeek

Brian Hernandez Jr.

20-1 (+2000)

4

Catching Freedom

Brad Cox

Flavien Prat

8-1 (+800)

5

Catalytic

Saffie Joseph Jr.

José Ortiz

30-1 (+3000)

6

Just Steel

D. Wayne Lukas

Keith Asmussen

20-1 (+2000)

7

Honor Marie

Whit Beckman

Ben Curtis

20-1 (+2000)

8

Just a Touch

Brad Cox

Florent Geroux

10-1 (+1000)

9

T O Password

Daisuke Takayanagi

Kazushi Kimura

30-1 (+3000)

10

Forever Young

Yoshito Yahagi

Ryusei Sakai

10-1 (+1000)

11

Track Phantom

Steve Asmussen

Joel Rosario

20-1 (+2000)

12

West Saratoga

Larry Demeritte

Jesús Castañón

50-1 (+5000)

13

Endlessly

Michael McCarthy

Umberto Rispoli

30-1 (+3000)

14

Domestic Product

Chad Brown

Irad Ortiz Jr.

30-1 (+3000)

15

Grand Mo the First

Victor Barboza Jr.

Emisael Jaramillo

50-1 (+5000)

16

Fierceness

Todd Pletcher

John Velazquez

5-2 (+250)

17

Stronghold

Phil D'Amato

Antonio Fresu

20-1 (+2000)

18

Resilience

Bill Mott

Junior Alvarado

20-1 (+2000)

19

Society Man

Danny Gargan

Frankie Dettori

50-1 (+5000)

20

Epic Ride

John Ennis

Adam Beschizza

30-1 (+3000)

