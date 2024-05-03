Kentucky Derby 2024: Past winners, dress code, tickets, history, records, top jockeys
The 2024 Kentucky Derby takes place this Saturday, May 4 at the famous Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock This year marks the 150th edition of the Run for the Roses which has been held every year since 1875. See below for answers to all of your frequently asked questions about the fastest two minutes in sports.
What is the fastest Kentucky Derby time ever?
The fastest Kentucky Derby time ever recorded was 1:59 2/5 in 1973 by Secretariat.
Has any horse beaten Secretariat’s time at the Kentucky Derby?
Secretariat's record at the Kentucky Derby remains unbroken. The only other Thoroughbred that has completed the Derby under two minutes was Monarchos and his jockey Jorge Chavez, who finished the 2001 Kentucky Derby in 1:59.97.
What is the most famous horse to win the Kentucky Derby?
Secretariat, also known as "Big Red", is generally considered the most famous horse to win the Kentucky Derby. The horse also set records in each of the Triple Crown races with the following times:
Kentucky Derby - 1:59 2/5
Preakness Stakes - 1:53
Belmont Stakes - 2:24
Secretariat is still the record holder in each of these races.
Who are the past winners of the Kentucky Derby?
YEAR
WINNER
JOCKEY
TRAINER
TIME
2023
Mage
Javier Castellano
Gustavo Delgado
2:01.57
2022
Rich Strike
Sonny Leon
Eric R. Reed
2:02.61
2021
Mandaloun
Florent Geroux
Brad H. Cox
2:01.02
2020
Authentic
John R. Velazquez
Bob Baffert
2:00.61
2019
Country House
Flavien Prat
William I. Mott
2:03.98
2018
Justify
Mike E. Smith
Bob Baffert
2:04.20
2017
Always Dreaming
John R. Velazquez
Todd Pletcher
2:03.59
2016
Nyquist
Mario Gutierrez
Doug F. O’Neill
2:01:31
2015
American Pharoah
Victor Espinoza
Bob Baffert
2:03.02
2014
California Chrome
Victor Espinoza
Art Sherman
2:03.66
2013
Orb
Joel Rosario
Claude R. “Shug” McGaughey III
2:02.89
2012
I’ll Have Another
Mario Gutierrez
Doug O’Neill
2:01.83
2011
Animal Kingdom
John Velazquez
H. Graham Motion
2:02.04
2010
Super Saver
Calvin Borel
Todd Pletcher
2:04.45
2009
Mine That Bird
Calvin Borel
Bennie Woolley Jr.
2:02.66
2008
Big Brown
Kent Desormeaux
Richard Dutrow, Jr.
2:01.82
2007
Street Sense
Calvin Borel
Carl Nafzger
2:02.17
2006
Barbaro
Edgar Prado
Michael Matz
2:01.36
2005
Giacomo
Mike Smith
John Shirreffs
2:02.75
2004
Smarty Jones
Stewart Elliott
John Servis
2:04.06
2003
Funny Cide
José Santos
Barclay Tagg
2:01.19
2002
War Emblem
Victor Espinoza
Bob Baffert
2:01.13
2001
Monarchos
Jorge Chavez
John T. Ward, Jr.
1:59.97
2000
Fusaichi Pegasus
Kent Desormeaux
Neil D. Drysdale
2:01
1999
Charismatic
Chris Antley
D. Wayne Lukas
2:03.29
1998
Real Quiet
Kent Desormeaux
Bob Baffert
2:02 1/5
1997
Silver Charm
Gary Stevens
Bob Baffert
2:02 2/5
1996
Grindstone
Jerry Bailey
D. Wayne Lukas
2:01
1995
Thunder Gulch
Gary Stevens
D. Wayne Lukas
2:01 1/5
1994
Go for Gin
Chris McCarron
Nick Zito
2:03 3/5
1993
Sea Hero
Jerry Bailey
MacKenzie “Mack” Miller
2:02
1992
Lil E. Tee
Pat Day
Lynn Whiting
2:03
1991
Strike the Gold
Chris Antley
Nick Zito
2:03
1990
Unbridled
Craig Perret
Carl Nafzger
2:02
1989
Sunday Silence
Patrick Valenzuela
Charles Edward Whittingham
2:05
1988
Winning Colors
Gary Stevens
D. Wayne Lukas
2:02 1/5
1987
Alysheba
Chris McCarron
Charles “Jack” Van Berg
2:03
1986
Ferdinand
William Shoemaker
Charles Edward Whittingham
2:02 4/5
1985
Spend a Buck
Angel Cordero, Jr.
Cam Gambolati
2:00 1/5
1984
Swale
Laffit Pincay, Jr.
Woodford C. Stephens
2:02 2/5
1983
Sunny’s Halo
Eddie Delahoussaye
David C. Cross, Jr.
2:02 1/5
1982
Gato Del Sol
Eddie Delahoussaye
Edwin J. Gregson
2:02 2/5
1981
Pleasant Colony
Jorge Velasquez
John P. Campo
2:02
1980
Genuine Risk
Jacinto Vasquez
LeRoy Jolley
2:02
1979
Spectacular Bid
Ronnie Franklin
Grover Delp
2:02 2/5
1978
Affirmed
Steve Cauthen
Lazaro Barrera
2:01 1/5
1977
Seattle Slew
Jean Cruguet
Wm. H. Turner, Jr.
2:02 1/5
1976
Bold Forbes
Angel Cordero, Jr.
Lazaro Barrera
2:01 3/5
1975
Foolish Pleasure
Jacinto Vasquez
LeRoy Jolley
2:02
1974
Cannonade
Angel Cordero, Jr.
Woodford C. Stephens
2:04
1973
Secretariat
Ron Turcotte
Lucien Laurin
1:59 2/5
1972
Riva Ridge
Ron Turcotte
Lucien Laurin
2:01 4/5
1971
Canonero II
Gustavo Avila
Juan Arias
2:03 1/5
1970
Dust Commander
Mike Manganello
Don Combs
2:03 2/5
1969
Majestic Prince
William Hartack
John Longden
2:01 4/5
1968
Forward Pass
Ismael Valenzuela
Henry Forrest
2:02 1/5
1967
Proud Clarion
Robert Ussery
Loyd Gentry, Jr.
2:00 3/5
1966
Kauai King
Don Brumfield
Henry Forrest
2:02
1965
Lucky Debonair
William Shoemaker
Frank Catrone
2:01 1/5
1964
Northern Dancer
William Hartack
Horatio Luro
2:00
1963
Chateaugay
Braulio Baeza
James P. Conway
2:01 4/5
1962
Decidedly
William Hartack
Horatio Luro
2:00 2/5
1961
Carry Back
John Sellers
Jack Price
2:04
1960
Venetian Way
William Hartack
Victor J. Sovinski
2:02 2/5
1959
Tomy Lee
William Shoemaker
Frank E. Childs
2:02 1/5
1958
Tim Tam
Ismael Valenzuela
H. A. Jones
2:05
1957
Iron Liege
William Hartack
H. A. Jones
2:01 1/5
1956
Needles
David Erb
Hugh Fontaine
2:03 2/5
1955
Swaps
William Shoemaker
M. A. Tenney
2:01 4/5
1954
Determine
Raymond York
William Molter
2:03
1953
Dark Star
Henry Moreno
Eddie Hayward
2:02
1952
Hill Gail
Eddie Arcaro
Ben A. Jones
2:01 3/5
1951
Count Turf
Conn McCreary
Sol Rutchick
2:02 3/5
1950
Middleground
William Boland
Max Hirsch
2:01 3/5
1949
Ponder
Steve Brooks
Ben A. Jones
2:04 1/5
1948
Citation
Eddie Arcaro
Ben A. Jones
2:05 2/5
1947
Jet Pilot
Eric Guerin
Tom Smith
2:06 4/5
1946
Assault
Warren Mehrtens
Max Hirsch
2:06 3/5
1945
Hoop Jr.
Eddie Arcaro
Ivan H. Parke
2:07
1944
Pensive
Conn McCreary
Ben A. Jones
2:04 1/5
1943
Count Fleet
John Longden
G. D. Cameron
2:04
1942
Shut Out
Wayne D. Wright
John Milton Gaver, Sr.
2:04 2/5
1941
Whirlaway
Eddie Arcaro
Ben A. Jones
2:01 2/5
1940
Gallahadion
Carroll Bierman
Roy Waldron
2:05
1939
Johnstown
James Stout
Jame Fitzsimmons
2:03 2/5
1938
Lawrin
Eddie Arcaro
Ben A. Jones
2:04 4/5
1937
War Admiral
Charle Kurtsinger
George Conway
2:03 1/5
1936
Bold Venture
Ira Hanford
Max Hirsch
2:03 3/5
1935
Omaha
William Saunders
Jame Fitzsimmons
2:05
1934
Cavalcade
Mack Garner
Robert A. Smith
2:04
1933
Brokers Tip
Don Meade
Herbert John Thompson
2:06 4/5
1932
Burgoo King
Basil James
Herbert John Thompson
2:05 1/5
1931
Twenty Grand
Charle Kurtsinger
James Rowe, Jr.
2:01 4/5
1930
Gallant Fox
Earl Sande
Jame Fitzsimmons
2:07 3/5
1929
Clyde Van Dusen
Linus McAtee
Clyde Van Dusen
2:10 4/5
1928
Reigh Count
Charle Lang
Bert Michell
2:10 2/5
1927
Whiskery
Linus McAtee
Fred Hopkins
2:06
1926
Bubbling Over
Albert Johnson
Herbert John Thompson
2:03 4/5
1925
Flying Ebony
Earl Sande
William Duke
2:07 3/5
1924
Black Gold
John D. Mooney
Hanly Webb
2:05 1/5
1923
Zev
Earl Sande
D. J. Leary
2:05 2/5
1922
Morvich
Albert Johnson
Fred Burlew
2:04 3/5
1921
Behave Yourself
Charles Thompson
Herbert John Thompson
2:04 1/5
1920
Paul Jones
Ted Rice
William Garth
2:09
1919
Sir Barton
John Loftus
H. Guy Bedwell
2:09 4/5
1918
Exterminator
William Knapp
Henry McDaniel
2:10 4/5
1917
Omar Khayyam
Charles Borel
C. T. Patterson
2:04 3/5
1916
George Smith
John Loftus
Hollie Hughes
2:04
1915
Regret
Joe Notter
James Rowe, Sr.
2:05 2/5
1914
Old Rosebud
John McCabe
Frank D. Weir
2:03 2/5
1913
Donerail
Roscoe Goose
Thomas P. Hayes
2:04 4/5
1912
Worth
Carroll Hugh Shilling
Frank M. Taylor
2:09 2/5
1911
Meridian
George Archibald
Albert Ewing
2:05
1910
Donau
Robert Herbert
George Ham
2:06 2/5
1909
Wintergreen
Vincent Powers
Charles Mack
2:08 1/5
1908
Stone Street
Arthur Pickens
J. W. Hall
2:15 1/5
1907
Pink Star
Andy Minder
W. H. Fizer
2:12 3/5
1906
Sir Huon
Roscoe Troxler
Pete Coyne
2:08 4/5
1905
Agile
Jack Martin
Robert Tucker
2:10 3/4
1904
Elwood
Frank Prior
Charle E. Durnell
2:08 1/2
1903
Judge Himes
Harold Booker
John P. Mayberry
2:09
1902
Alan-a-Dale
Jimmy Winkfield
Thomas Clay McDowell
2:08 3/4
1901
His Eminence
Jimmy Winkfield
Frank B. Van Meter
2:07 3/4
1900
Lieut. Gibson
Jimmy Boland
Charles Hughes
2:06 1/2
1899
Manuel
Fred Taral
Robert Walden
2:12
1898
Plaudit
Willie Simms
John E. Madden
2:09
1897
Typhoon II
Buttons Garner
J. C. Cahn
2:12 1/2
1896
Ben Brush
Willie Simms
Hardy Campbell, Jr.
2:07 3/4
1895
Halma
Soup Perkins
Byron McClelland
2:37 1/2
1894
Chant
Frank Goodale
H. Eugene Leigh
2:41
1893
Lookout
Eddie Kunze
William McDaniel
2:39 1/4
1892
Azra
Alonzo Clayton
John H. Morris
2:41 1/2
1891
Kingman
Isaac Murphy
Dud Allen
2:52 1/4
1890
Riley
Isaac Murphy
Edward Corrigan
2:45
1889
Spokane
Thomas Kiley
John Rodegap
2:34 1/2
1888
Macbeth II
George Covington
John Campbell
2:38 1/4
1887
Montrose
Isaac Lewis
John McGinty
2:39 1/4
1886
Ben Ali
Paul Duffy
Jim Murphy
2:36 1/2
1885
Joe Cotton
Erkine Henderson
Abe Perry
2:37 1/4
1884
Buchanan
Isaac Murphy
William Bird
2:40 1/4
1883
Leonatus
William Donohue
Raleigh Colston
2:43
1882
Apollo
Babe Hurd
Green B. Morris
2:40 1/4
1881
Hindoo
James McLaughlin
James G. Rowe, Sr.
2:40
1880
Fonso
George Garret Lewis
Tice Hutsell
2:37 1/2
1879
Lord Murphy
Charlie Shauer
George Rice
2:37
1878
Day Star
Jimmy Carter
Lee Paul
2:37 1/4
1877
Baden-Baden
William Walker
Edward D. Brown
2:38
1876
Vagrant
Bobby Swim
James Williams
2:38 1/4
1875
Aristides
Oliver Lewis
Ansel Williamson
Which jockeys have won the most Kentucky Derbys?
Eddie Arcaro and Bill Hartack have both won 5 times, sharing the record for most Kentucky Derby wins.
What number never won the Kentucky Derby?
The No. 17 post is the only gate number that has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner.
Can you wear jeans to the Kentucky Derby?
According to the Kentucky Derby guidelines, guests are encouraged to wear upscale attire. Click here for the official 2024 Kentucky Derby style guide.
Kentucky Derby traditions: Hats, food, winner’s circle, Garland of Roses, dresses
From the hats to the Juleps, the Kentucky Derby is famous for a full weekend of pageantry.
How much do tickets cost for the Kentucky Derby?
General admission tickets start at $275. Click here to see all of the prices and packages offered.
How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby:
Date: Saturday, May 4
Time: Live coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET
Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
TV Network: NBC
Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
How to watch Horse Racing on Peacock:
NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.
Click here to sign up and follow all of the horse racing action.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.
Who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby?
Mage and jockey Javier Castellano won last year's Kentucky Derby finishing the race with a time of 2:01.57. Relive the moment here:
Click here for all the information you need to prepare for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.