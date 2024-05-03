Advertisement

Kentucky Derby 2024: Past winners, dress code, tickets, history, records, top jockeys

The 2024 Kentucky Derby takes place this Saturday, May 4 at the famous Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock This year marks the 150th edition of the Run for the Roses which has been held every year since 1875. See below for answers to all of your frequently asked questions about the fastest two minutes in sports.

What is the fastest Kentucky Derby time ever?

The fastest Kentucky Derby time ever recorded was 1:59 2/5 in 1973 by Secretariat.

Has any horse beaten Secretariat’s time at the Kentucky Derby?

Secretariat's record at the Kentucky Derby remains unbroken. The only other Thoroughbred that has completed the Derby under two minutes was Monarchos and his jockey Jorge Chavez, who finished the 2001 Kentucky Derby in 1:59.97.

What is the most famous horse to win the Kentucky Derby?

Secretariat, also known as "Big Red", is generally considered the most famous horse to win the Kentucky Derby. The horse also set records in each of the Triple Crown races with the following times:

  • Kentucky Derby - 1:59 2/5

  • Preakness Stakes - 1:53

  • Belmont Stakes - 2:24

Secretariat is still the record holder in each of these races.

Who are the past winners of the Kentucky Derby?

YEAR

WINNER

JOCKEY

TRAINER

TIME

2023

Mage

Javier Castellano

Gustavo Delgado

2:01.57

2022

Rich Strike

Sonny Leon

Eric R. Reed

2:02.61

2021

Mandaloun

Florent Geroux

Brad H. Cox

2:01.02

2020

Authentic

John R. Velazquez

Bob Baffert

2:00.61

2019

Country House

Flavien Prat

William I. Mott

2:03.98

2018

Justify

Mike E. Smith

Bob Baffert

2:04.20

2017

Always Dreaming

John R. Velazquez

Todd Pletcher

2:03.59

2016

Nyquist

Mario Gutierrez

Doug F. O’Neill

2:01:31

2015

American Pharoah

Victor Espinoza

Bob Baffert

2:03.02

2014

California Chrome

Victor Espinoza

Art Sherman

2:03.66

2013

Orb

Joel Rosario

Claude R. “Shug” McGaughey III

2:02.89

2012

I’ll Have Another

Mario Gutierrez

Doug O’Neill

2:01.83

2011

Animal Kingdom

John Velazquez

H. Graham Motion

2:02.04

2010

Super Saver

Calvin Borel

Todd Pletcher

2:04.45

2009

Mine That Bird

Calvin Borel

Bennie Woolley Jr.

2:02.66

2008

Big Brown

Kent Desormeaux

Richard Dutrow, Jr.

2:01.82

2007

Street Sense

Calvin Borel

Carl Nafzger

2:02.17

2006

Barbaro

Edgar Prado

Michael Matz

2:01.36

2005

Giacomo

Mike Smith

John Shirreffs

2:02.75

2004

Smarty Jones

Stewart Elliott

John Servis

2:04.06

2003

Funny Cide

José Santos

Barclay Tagg

2:01.19

2002

War Emblem

Victor Espinoza

Bob Baffert

2:01.13

2001

Monarchos

Jorge Chavez

John T. Ward, Jr.

1:59.97

2000

Fusaichi Pegasus

Kent Desormeaux

Neil D. Drysdale

2:01

1999

Charismatic

Chris Antley

D. Wayne Lukas

2:03.29

1998

Real Quiet

Kent Desormeaux

Bob Baffert

2:02 1/5

1997

Silver Charm

Gary Stevens

Bob Baffert

2:02 2/5

1996

Grindstone

Jerry Bailey

D. Wayne Lukas

2:01

1995

Thunder Gulch

Gary Stevens

D. Wayne Lukas

2:01 1/5

1994

Go for Gin

Chris McCarron

Nick Zito

2:03 3/5

1993

Sea Hero

Jerry Bailey

MacKenzie “Mack” Miller

2:02

1992

Lil E. Tee

Pat Day

Lynn Whiting

2:03

1991

Strike the Gold

Chris Antley

Nick Zito

2:03

1990

Unbridled

Craig Perret

Carl Nafzger

2:02

1989

Sunday Silence

Patrick Valenzuela

Charles Edward Whittingham

2:05

1988

Winning Colors

Gary Stevens

D. Wayne Lukas

2:02 1/5

1987

Alysheba

Chris McCarron

Charles “Jack” Van Berg

2:03

1986

Ferdinand

William Shoemaker

Charles Edward Whittingham

2:02 4/5

1985

Spend a Buck

Angel Cordero, Jr.

Cam Gambolati

2:00 1/5

1984

Swale

Laffit Pincay, Jr.

Woodford C. Stephens

2:02 2/5

1983

Sunny’s Halo

Eddie Delahoussaye

David C. Cross, Jr.

2:02 1/5

1982

Gato Del Sol

Eddie Delahoussaye

Edwin J. Gregson

2:02 2/5

1981

Pleasant Colony

Jorge Velasquez

John P. Campo

2:02

1980

Genuine Risk

Jacinto Vasquez

LeRoy Jolley

2:02

1979

Spectacular Bid

Ronnie Franklin

Grover Delp

2:02 2/5

1978

Affirmed

Steve Cauthen

Lazaro Barrera

2:01 1/5

1977

Seattle Slew

Jean Cruguet

Wm. H. Turner, Jr.

2:02 1/5

1976

Bold Forbes

Angel Cordero, Jr.

Lazaro Barrera

2:01 3/5

1975

Foolish Pleasure

Jacinto Vasquez

LeRoy Jolley

2:02

1974

Cannonade

Angel Cordero, Jr.

Woodford C. Stephens

2:04

1973

Secretariat

Ron Turcotte

Lucien Laurin

1:59 2/5

1972

Riva Ridge

Ron Turcotte

Lucien Laurin

2:01 4/5

1971

Canonero II

Gustavo Avila

Juan Arias

2:03 1/5

1970

Dust Commander

Mike Manganello

Don Combs

2:03 2/5

1969

Majestic Prince

William Hartack

John Longden

2:01 4/5

1968

Forward Pass

Ismael Valenzuela

Henry Forrest

2:02 1/5

1967

Proud Clarion

Robert Ussery

Loyd Gentry, Jr.

2:00 3/5

1966

Kauai King

Don Brumfield

Henry Forrest

2:02

1965

Lucky Debonair

William Shoemaker

Frank Catrone

2:01 1/5

1964

Northern Dancer

William Hartack

Horatio Luro

2:00

1963

Chateaugay

Braulio Baeza

James P. Conway

2:01 4/5

1962

Decidedly

William Hartack

Horatio Luro

2:00 2/5

1961

Carry Back

John Sellers

Jack Price

2:04

1960

Venetian Way

William Hartack

Victor J. Sovinski

2:02 2/5

1959

Tomy Lee

William Shoemaker

Frank E. Childs

2:02 1/5

1958

Tim Tam

Ismael Valenzuela

H. A. Jones

2:05

1957

Iron Liege

William Hartack

H. A. Jones

2:01 1/5

1956

Needles

David Erb

Hugh Fontaine

2:03 2/5

1955

Swaps

William Shoemaker

M. A. Tenney

2:01 4/5

1954

Determine

Raymond York

William Molter

2:03

1953

Dark Star

Henry Moreno

Eddie Hayward

2:02

1952

Hill Gail

Eddie Arcaro

Ben A. Jones

2:01 3/5

1951

Count Turf

Conn McCreary

Sol Rutchick

2:02 3/5

1950

Middleground

William Boland

Max Hirsch

2:01 3/5

1949

Ponder

Steve Brooks

Ben A. Jones

2:04 1/5

1948

Citation

Eddie Arcaro

Ben A. Jones

2:05 2/5

1947

Jet Pilot

Eric Guerin

Tom Smith

2:06 4/5

1946

Assault

Warren Mehrtens

Max Hirsch

2:06 3/5

1945

Hoop Jr.

Eddie Arcaro

Ivan H. Parke

2:07

1944

Pensive

Conn McCreary

Ben A. Jones

2:04 1/5

1943

Count Fleet

John Longden

G. D. Cameron

2:04

1942

Shut Out

Wayne D. Wright

John Milton Gaver, Sr.

2:04 2/5

1941

Whirlaway

Eddie Arcaro

Ben A. Jones

2:01 2/5

1940

Gallahadion

Carroll Bierman

Roy Waldron

2:05

1939

Johnstown

James Stout

Jame Fitzsimmons

2:03 2/5

1938

Lawrin

Eddie Arcaro

Ben A. Jones

2:04 4/5

1937

War Admiral

Charle Kurtsinger

George Conway

2:03 1/5

1936

Bold Venture

Ira Hanford

Max Hirsch

2:03 3/5

1935

Omaha

William Saunders

Jame Fitzsimmons

2:05

1934

Cavalcade

Mack Garner

Robert A. Smith

2:04

1933

Brokers Tip

Don Meade

Herbert John Thompson

2:06 4/5

1932

Burgoo King

Basil James

Herbert John Thompson

2:05 1/5

1931

Twenty Grand

Charle Kurtsinger

James Rowe, Jr.

2:01 4/5

1930

Gallant Fox

Earl Sande

Jame Fitzsimmons

2:07 3/5

1929

Clyde Van Dusen

Linus McAtee

Clyde Van Dusen

2:10 4/5

1928

Reigh Count

Charle Lang

Bert Michell

2:10 2/5

1927

Whiskery

Linus McAtee

Fred Hopkins

2:06

1926

Bubbling Over

Albert Johnson

Herbert John Thompson

2:03 4/5

1925

Flying Ebony

Earl Sande

William Duke

2:07 3/5

1924

Black Gold

John D. Mooney

Hanly Webb

2:05 1/5

1923

Zev

Earl Sande

D. J. Leary

2:05 2/5

1922

Morvich

Albert Johnson

Fred Burlew

2:04 3/5

1921

Behave Yourself

Charles Thompson

Herbert John Thompson

2:04 1/5

1920

Paul Jones

Ted Rice

William Garth

2:09

1919

Sir Barton

John Loftus

H. Guy Bedwell

2:09 4/5

1918

Exterminator

William Knapp

Henry McDaniel

2:10 4/5

1917

Omar Khayyam

Charles Borel

C. T. Patterson

2:04 3/5

1916

George Smith

John Loftus

Hollie Hughes

2:04

1915

Regret

Joe Notter

James Rowe, Sr.

2:05 2/5

1914

Old Rosebud

John McCabe

Frank D. Weir

2:03 2/5

1913

Donerail

Roscoe Goose

Thomas P. Hayes

2:04 4/5

1912

Worth

Carroll Hugh Shilling

Frank M. Taylor

2:09 2/5

1911

Meridian

George Archibald

Albert Ewing

2:05

1910

Donau

Robert Herbert

George Ham

2:06 2/5

1909

Wintergreen

Vincent Powers

Charles Mack

2:08 1/5

1908

Stone Street

Arthur Pickens

J. W. Hall

2:15 1/5

1907

Pink Star

Andy Minder

W. H. Fizer

2:12 3/5

1906

Sir Huon

Roscoe Troxler

Pete Coyne

2:08 4/5

1905

Agile

Jack Martin

Robert Tucker

2:10 3/4

1904

Elwood

Frank Prior

Charle E. Durnell

2:08 1/2

1903

Judge Himes

Harold Booker

John P. Mayberry

2:09

1902

Alan-a-Dale

Jimmy Winkfield

Thomas Clay McDowell

2:08 3/4

1901

His Eminence

Jimmy Winkfield

Frank B. Van Meter

2:07 3/4

1900

Lieut. Gibson

Jimmy Boland

Charles Hughes

2:06 1/2

1899

Manuel

Fred Taral

Robert Walden

2:12

1898

Plaudit

Willie Simms

John E. Madden

2:09

1897

Typhoon II

Buttons Garner

J. C. Cahn

2:12 1/2

1896

Ben Brush

Willie Simms

Hardy Campbell, Jr.

2:07 3/4

1895

Halma

Soup Perkins

Byron McClelland

2:37 1/2

1894

Chant

Frank Goodale

H. Eugene Leigh

2:41

1893

Lookout

Eddie Kunze

William McDaniel

2:39 1/4

1892

Azra

Alonzo Clayton

John H. Morris

2:41 1/2

1891

Kingman

Isaac Murphy

Dud Allen

2:52 1/4

1890

Riley

Isaac Murphy

Edward Corrigan

2:45

1889

Spokane

Thomas Kiley

John Rodegap

2:34 1/2

1888

Macbeth II

George Covington

John Campbell

2:38 1/4

1887

Montrose

Isaac Lewis

John McGinty

2:39 1/4

1886

Ben Ali

Paul Duffy

Jim Murphy

2:36 1/2

1885

Joe Cotton

Erkine Henderson

Abe Perry

2:37 1/4

1884

Buchanan

Isaac Murphy

William Bird

2:40 1/4

1883

Leonatus

William Donohue

Raleigh Colston

2:43

1882

Apollo

Babe Hurd

Green B. Morris

2:40 1/4

1881

Hindoo

James McLaughlin

James G. Rowe, Sr.

2:40

1880

Fonso

George Garret Lewis

Tice Hutsell

2:37 1/2

1879

Lord Murphy

Charlie Shauer

George Rice

2:37

1878

Day Star

Jimmy Carter

Lee Paul

2:37 1/4

1877

Baden-Baden

William Walker

Edward D. Brown

2:38

1876

Vagrant

Bobby Swim

James Williams

2:38 1/4

1875

Aristides

Oliver Lewis

Ansel Williamson

Which jockeys have won the most Kentucky Derbys?

Eddie Arcaro and Bill Hartack have both won 5 times, sharing the record for most Kentucky Derby wins.

What number never won the Kentucky Derby?

The No. 17 post is the only gate number that has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner.

Can you wear jeans to the Kentucky Derby?

According to the Kentucky Derby guidelines, guests are encouraged to wear upscale attire. Click here for the official 2024 Kentucky Derby style guide.

Kentucky Derby traditions

Kentucky Derby traditions: Hats, food, winner’s circle, Garland of Roses, dresses

From the hats to the Juleps, the Kentucky Derby is famous for a full weekend of pageantry.

How much do tickets cost for the Kentucky Derby?

General admission tickets start at $275. Click here to see all of the prices and packages offered.

How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby:

  • Date: Saturday, May 4

  • Time: Live coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET

  • Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

  • TV Network: NBC

  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Mage and jockey Javier Castellano won last year's Kentucky Derby finishing the race with a time of 2:01.57. Relive the moment here:

