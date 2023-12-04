When is Kentucky Derby 2024? Everything you need to know ahead of the Run for the Roses

It's time to start thinking about which hat or suit you're going to wear, which mint julep recipe to learn and how you're going to make it to the 150th Kentucky Derby in 2024.

We are a few months away from the "most exciting two minutes of sports," but it's never too early to start planning.

Here's everything you need to know about the historic Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs in 2024:

When is the 150th Kentucky Derby in 2024?

The 150th Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Where is the Kentucky Derby held?

The Kentucky Derby takes place at Churchill Downs, located at 700 Central Ave., in Louisville, Kentucky.

What TV channel is the Kentucky Derby on?

Crowds enjoy the races at the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Fanduel TV, Fox Sports, Racetrack Television Network, USA Network, Peacock and NBC will broadcast the events from Champions Day on May 1 through the Kentucky Derby May 4.

Here's a breakdown of what will be broadcasted and from which network, per last year's schedule:

Wednesday, May 1

America's Day at the Races: FS2

Live coverage of horse racing - Champions Day: FanDuel TV and Racetrack Television Network

Thursday, May 2

America's Day at the Races: FS2

Live coverage of horse racing - Thurby: FanDuel TV and Racetrack Television Network.

Friday, May 3

150th Kentucky Oaks: USA Network & Peacock

America's Day at the Races: FS2

Live coverage of horse racing: FanDuel TV & Racetrack Television Network

Saturday, May 4

150th Kentucky Derby: NBC & Peacock; En Español: Universo

America's Day at the Races: FS2

Live coverage of horse racing: FanDuel TV & Racetrack Television Network

This section of the Kentucky Derby Guide was based on 2023's Kentucky Derby week and will be updated with new network information and times when they become available.

When is Kentucky Oaks 2024?

Kentucky Oaks, the race involving 3-year-old fillies, takes place on Friday, May 3, 2024.

How to get tickets for the Kentucky Derby 2024. How much are they?

If you want to attend the Kentucky Derby in May, it's time to start planning as the online presale registration has already begun ahead of ticket sales.

Tickets for the 150th Run for the Roses will run as follows:

To find Derby tickets, you can visit kentuckyderby.com/tickets.

Where to stay in Louisville during the 2024 Kentucky Derby

There are plenty of hotels to choose from in Louisville, but over time, prices for rooms can be expected to rise before May.

Near the airport: For those looking to stay near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and and the Kentucky Expo Center, prices range from about $150 per night to about $900 per night during the week of the Kentucky Derby.

Near downtown: In downtown Louisville, many hotel rooms have already been booked. However, there are still some available as of early December 2023 for a heftier $550 per night to about $1,300 per night during that week.

Who won the Kentucky Derby in 2023?

Mage — at 15-1 odds — finished the 1 ¼ miles in 2:01.57 to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Mage and jockey Javier Castellano rallied from the back of the pack, went six-wide off the final turn and rallied past Two Phil’s down the stretch to win by a length.

What other events take place the week of the Kentucky Derby?

The scene from the First Turn Club at Thurby, Louisville area's day at the races, at Churchill Downs Thursday May 4, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.

Derby Week racing begins Saturday, April 27, and it will lead up to the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4.

Here's a list of events that will take place the prior to the Derby:

Opening Night: April 27 — Preview Kentucky Derby trends with a fashion show and gain style tips from featured Kentucky Derby Milliners.

Dawn at the Downs: April 28-29 — Spend the morning at Churchill Downs to watch Derby and Oaks contenders warm up on the track.

502's Day: April 30 — 502's Day celebrates the community, Louisville's Kentucky Derby tradition makers, inspiration providers and die-hard Derby fans.

Champions Day: May 1 — Engage in the rich history of the Kentucky Derby and the thrilling world of thoroughbred racing.

Thurby: May 2 — Enjoy bourbon and horse racing as well as other parts of Kentucky's culture.

Kentucky Oaks: May 3 — Witness America's premier race of 3-year old fillies (female horses) the day before the Kentucky Derby.

The Kentucky Derby: May 4 — Witness the 150th Run for the Roses.

How does betting work in the Kentucky Derby?

Mary and Bruce Throne of Baldwinsville, NY., plan out their betting strategy at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2023

There are three main bet types to choose from: "win," "place" and "show" wagers.

Here's what each bet means:

WIN – If your horse finishes first, you win.

PLACE – If your horse finishes first or second, you win.

SHOW – If your horse finishes first, second, or third, you win.

Payouts depend on several factors, including both the amount of money in the pool and often the perceived level of difficulty.

There's also more precise betting with even higher payouts like "Exacta" — predicting who will win 1st and 2nd in the correct order, "Trifecta" — predicting who will win 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order and "Superfecta" — predicting who will win the top 4 positions in the correct order.

How many people showed up to Kentucky Derby 2023?

The crowd at the 149th Kentucky Derby Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May, 6, 2023.

During the 2023 Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs saw a crowd of 150,335 to witness the 149th annual race.

Have more questions regarding the 150th Kentucky Derby in 2024? Send your questions to Digital Producer Ray Padilla at rapadilla@gannett.com or message him on X @Ray_Padilla_.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby 2024: Dates, TV channel, how to get tickets