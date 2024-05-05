Kentucky Derby 2024 complete order of finish and payoffs at Churchill Downs

A Kentucky Derby separated by mere inches proved a fitting finish for a historic anniversary.

The 150th Run for the Roses will not soon be forgotten after Mystik Dan edged out Sierra Leone and Forever Young in a three-way photo finish to deliver Lexington-based trainer Kenny McPeek his first Kentucky Derby trophy.

Those with wagers hanging in the balance were forced to sweat out several post-race minutes while stewards at Churchill Downs in Louisville examined the wire photo and sorted out the official order of finish.

The final margin was officially a nose, with another nose back to third place.

The morning-line and race-time favorite, Fierceness, ended up in 15th place in the 20-horse race.

Mystik Dan paid $39.22 to win, $16.32 to place and $10 to show.

Second-place Sierra Leone paid $6.54 and $4.64.

Third-place Forever Young paid $5.58.

Saturday’s official Kentucky Derby attendance was 156,710, an increase from last year’s 150,335.

Here is the complete, official order of finish for the 150th Kentucky Derby:

1. Mystik Dan

2. Sierra Leone

3. Forever Young

4. Catching Freedom

5. T O Password

6. Resilience

7. Stronghold

8. Honor Marie

9. Endlessly

10. Dornoch

11. Track Phantom

12. West Saratoga

13. Domestic Product

14. Epic Ride

15. Fierceness

16. Society Man

17. Just Steel

18. Grand Mo the First

19. Catalytic

20. Just a Touch

Scratched: Encino.

Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. celebrates aboard Mystik Dan after their Kentucky Derby victory.

$1 Daily Double — 5-3 ($139.27)

$1 Daily Double (Oaks/Derby) — 5-3 ($118.43)

$2 Exacta — 3-2 ($258.56)

$1 Superfecta — 3-2-11-4 ($8,254.07)

$1 Super High Five — 3-2-11-4-10 ($316,920.10)

$0.50 Trifecta — 3-2-11 ($556.92)

$0.50 Pick 3 — 10-5-3 (3 correct) ($319.06)

$0.50 Pick 4 — 2-10-5-3 (4 correct) ($18,299.93)

$0.50 Pick 5 — 5-2-10-5-3 (5 correct) ($188,957.75)

$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot — 3-5-2-10-5-3 (6 correct) ($345,073.62)

The ENTIRE running of the 150th Kentucky Derby. pic.twitter.com/rgntojtUNJ — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 5, 2024

Former UK basketball star Reed Sheppard attends his first Kentucky Derby, makes his pick

Here’s who Mark Pope and the new UK basketball coaches are picking in the Kentucky Derby

Travis Kelce—but no Taylor Swift—spotted at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby 2024

At 150th Kentucky Derby, eye-catching colors dominate fashion choices. See photos

For Kentucky Derby first-timers, spectacle and fashion make bucket list trips complete