Kentucky Derby 2023 updated field: Why 5 horses scratched, who remains in Derby field
Forte was the fifth horse to scratch from the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, hours before post time.
The race is down to 18 horses following Forte's scratch on Saturday morning. The 3-year-old winner of the Florida Derby and last year's Breeders Cup Juvenile was the morning-line favorite on Saturday before the scratch.
Here's what to know about the scratched horses and the current field for the Kentucky Derby.
Why was Forte from the 2023 Kentucky Derby?
Forte owner Mike Repole said the decision to scratch the horse was made by Kentucky Horse Racing Commission veterinarian Nick Smith on Saturday morning because of concerns about a bruised right front foot.
Trainer Todd Pletcher told NBC's Derby broadcast that his team first noticed Forte's foot ailment on Wednesday, and the veterinarian scratched Forte despite improvements in the last couple days.
"They acknowledged that he had made improvement this week, but they just didn't feel like he was 100%," Pletcher said to NBC on Saturday. "It's a tough call. Obviously we are in an environment (where) scrutiny is super high. I'm not sure in some years it would have been an issue. But this year, it was."
Four other horses scratched before Saturday
Lord Miles, Practical Move, Continuar and Skinner were all scratched in the week leading up to Saturday's race.
Lord Miles was scratched Thursday after trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. was suspended indefinitely at Churchill Downs following the deaths of two of his horses at the track over the last week.
Practical Move was scratched Thursday after having an elevated temperature, his trainer Tim Yakteen said in a release.
Continuar was scratched Thursday because of what trainer Yoshito Yahagi called an issue of fitness.
Skinner was scratched Friday morning due to an elevated temperature.
Full Kentucky Derby 2023 field
As of 1 p.m. Saturday
1: Hit Show (26-1)
2: Verifying (16-1)
3: Two Phil's (8-1)
4: Confidence Game (17-1)
5: Tapit Trice (9-2)
6: Kingsbarn (10-1)
7: Reincarnate (13-1)
8: Mage (18-1)
11: Disarm (25-1)
12: Jace's Road (32-1)
13: Sun Thunder (30-1)
14: Angel of Empire (9-2)
16: Raise Cain (30-1)
17: Derma Sotogake (7-1)
18: Rocket Can (27-1)
21: Cyclone Mischief (30-1)
22: Mandarin Hero (21-1)
23: King Russell (31-1)
Horses scratched from Kentucky Derby 2023
9: Skinner
10: Practical Move
15: Forte
19: Lord Miles
20: Continuar
