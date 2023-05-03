Kentucky Derby 2023: Post positions, odds, analysis, with Forte the 3-1 favorite

On the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s stirring Triple Crown season, beginning with a victory at the Kentucky Derby, the field will once again load into the starting gate on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs, all 20 starters taking a shot at racing immortality.

Is there an all-time great among them?

Will a favorite like Forte hit the wire first, or will it be longshot, a year after Rich Strike won at 80-1?

Post time is set for 6:57 p.m Saturday., with the race televised on NBC.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby post position draw was held Monday afternoon. Here's a look at the complete lineup of post positions and morning line odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby:

Kentucky Derby contender Forte is worked by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. at the track Saturday, April 29, 2023, the week before the Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

1. Hit Show 30-1

Trainer: Brad Cox; Jockey: Manny Franco.

The last runner to take the New York route to the Derby and win it was Funny Cide in 2003, with Hit Show having won the Grade 3 Withers on Feb. 11 before losing to longshot Lord Miles by nose in the Wood Memorial.

2. Verifying 15-1

Trainer: Brad Cox; Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione.

Put in a game effort in trying to hold off Tapit Trice in a stretch duel, finishing second, beaten a neck, in the Blue Grass Stakes, with the winner surviving an objection by Gaffalione. Credited with a 97 Beyer in an allowance win at Oaklawn to open the year.

Two Phil's goes through paddock schooling at Turfway Park on March 18.

3. Two Phil’s 12-1

Trainer: Larry Rivelli; Jockey: Jareth Loveberry.

The 101 Beyer in winning the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park on March 25 makes you take notice, although the last horse to win that race and come back to win the Kentucky Derby was Animal Kingdom. Loveberry, a 35-year-old journeyman, will be making his first Derby start.

4. Confidence Game 20-1

Trainer: Keith Desormeaux; Jockey: James Graham.

Has not run since winning the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn back on Feb. 28, but has trained brilliantly at Churchill Downs in recent weeks, including a 59.0-second clocking for five furlongs, a 1:38.2 mile out of the gate.

Jockey Luis Saez aboard Tapit Trice rides past Tyler Gaffalione on Verifying to claim the 2023 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes April 8 at Keeneland. April 8, 2023

5. Tapit Trice 5-1

Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: Luis Saez.

Winner of four straight, including the Tampa Bay Derby, rallied wide to get up to win the Blue Grass Stakes, beating Verifying by a neck. Another in a group of closers expected to make late runs, with Tapit having sired three Belmont winners, but no Derby winners.

6. Kingsbarns 12-1

Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: Jose Ortiz.

One of the more intriguing entrants, this son of Uncle Mo, sire of 2016 Derby winner Nyquist, is unbeaten in three starts, including an impressive front-running win over a strong field in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby, picking up a career-best 95 Beyer. Could try to wire the field.

7. Reincarnate 50-1

Trainer: Tim Yakteen; Jockey: John Velazquez.

Finished third in the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes and Grade 1 Arkansas Derby in last two starts, and has hit the board in three straight graded stakes, including a victory in the Grade 3 Sham Stakes at Santa Anita on Jan. 8

8. Mage 15-1

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado; Jockey: Javier Castellano.

A lightly-raced colt that is improving, finishing second in the Florida Derby, credited with a 94 Beyer in finishing a length behind Forte, after breaking last in the field of 12. Has improved in each of his three career starts.

9. Skinner 20-1

Trainer: John Shirreffs; Jockey: Juan Hernandez.

Drew into the field after Wild On Ice suffered a training injury and had to be euthanized last week. Show finishes in the Santa Anita Derby and San Felipe Stakes put Skinner in position, closing fast in both, beaten just a half-length in the Santa Anita Derby.

10. Practical Move 10-1

Trainer: Tim Yakteen; Jockey: Ramon Vazquez.

Held on to win the Santa Anita Derby by a nose for a third straight graded stakes victory. A $230,000 purchase as a 2-year-old last spring who likes to stalk the pace, while his sire, Practical Joke, was at his best around one turn.

11. Disarm 30-1

Trainer: Steve Asmussen; Jockey: Joel Rosario.

Earned six key Derby points in finishing third in the Lexington Stakes on April 15, the final qualifying race, after grabbing 40 points with a runner-up finish in the Louisiana Derby, rallying but still finishing 3 1/2 lengths behind Kingsbarns.

12. Jace’s Road 15-1

Trainer: Brad Cox; Jockey: Florent Geroux.

Spot in the starting gate was not secured until Blazing Sevens pulled out last week, giving Brad Cox four runners in the Derby. Placed third in the Louisiana Derby, five lengths behind winner Kingsbarns.

13. Sun Thunder 50-1

Trainer: Ken McPeek; Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Hasn’t won outside the maiden ranks, but secured a spot in the field by running consistently in a trio of Derby preps, landing the invitation by virtue of a fourth-place finish at 13-1 in the Blue Grass Stakes.

14. Angel of Empire 8-1

Trainer: Brad Cox; Jockey: Flavien Prat.

The 10-furlong distance figures to help after an impressive 4 1/2-lenth win in Arkansas Derby, moving on the outside and rolling past the field after rallying win the Risen Star on Feb. 18.

15. Forte 3-1

Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: Irad Ortiz.

No other entrant has four Grade 1 wins and has hit the wire first in five straight, including a big rally to win the Florida Derby. Does not have a Beyer Speed Figure over 98, picking up a 95 in the Florida Derby.

16 Raise Cain 50-1

Trainer: Ben Colebrook; Jockey: Gerardo Corrales.

Came from far back to win the Grade 3 Gotham Stakes on March 4, but was unable to rally from 10th in the Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes, finishing fifth, beaten 6 1/2 lengths by Tapit Trice. His late running style could make him a factor at 10 furlongs.

17. Derma Sotogake 10-1

Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi; Jockey: Christophe Lemaire.

It's difficult to know how a win in the UAE Derby on March 25 in Dubai will translate here, winning by 5 1/2 length win at 1-1/16 mile, with horses from Japan taking the top four spots. Lemaire rode last year’s UAE Derby winner, Crown Pride to a 13th place finish in the Derby.

18. Rocket Can 30-1

Trainer: Bill Mott; Jockey: Junior Alvarado.

Mott’s only Derby win came with Country House in 2019 after Maximum Security was disqualified for interference. Likes to stalk the pace and would benefit from some quick early fractions, coming in off a fourth in the Arkansas Derby, having won the Holy Bull at Gulfstream on Feb. 4.

Lord Miles and jockey Paco Lopez win the Wood Memorial on April 8 at Aqueduct.

19. Lord Miles 30-1

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.; Jockey: Paco Lopez.

Fusaichi Pegasus in 2000 is the last colt to win the Wood Memorial and go on to win the Derby, with Lord Miles emerging as the stunning 59-1 winner of the Wood, surviving a three-horse battle deep in the stretch and an inquiry to edge favored Hit Show. Struggled in three Florida stakes races.

20. Continuar 50-1

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi; Jockey: Ryusei Sakai.

A third behind Derma Sotogake in the UAE Derby, Continuar is the winner of the “Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby.” In a workout last week, Derma Sotogake appeared to get the better of Continuar.

