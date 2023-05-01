Kentucky Derby 2023: Post position draw results, early odds

Derma Sotogake is one of 20 horses scheduled to line up for the Kentucky Derby this Saturday. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The field is set for the 149th Kentucky Derby, with Forte (3-1), trained by Todd Pletcher, listed as the early favorite to win. Other notables include Tapit Trice (5-1), also trained by Pletcher, and Angel of Empire (8-1), trained by Brad Cox.

Here's the full post draw, announced Monday afternoon:

1. Hit Show (30-1)

2. Verifying (15-1)

3. Two Phil's (12-1)

4. Confidence Game (20-1)

5. Tapit Trice (5-1)

6. Kingsbarns (12-1)

7. Reincarnate (50-1)

8. Mage (15-1)

9. Skinner (20-1)

10. Practical Move (10-1)

11. Disarm (30-1)

12. Jace's Road (15-1)

13. Sun Thunder (50-1)

14. Angel of Empire (8-1)

15. Forte (3-1)

16. Raise Cain (50-1)

17. Derma Sotogake (10-1)

18. Rocket Can (30-1)

19. Lord Miles (30-1)

20. Continuar (50-1)

Two horses have already scratched out of the race: Blazing Sevens more than a week ago and Wild On Ice, which was injured last week and later euthanized.

Oddsmaker Mike Battaglia, who has set Churchill Downs' odds since 1974, announced odds shortly after the post positions. Battaglia has correctly predicted the Derby favorite 38 times in 49 races.

Pletcher has won the Derby twice, with Super Saver (2010) and Always Dreaming (2017). For Forte, one of three Pletcher is running in the Derby, there's good news. Six horses have won from the 15th position: Authentic (2020), American Pharoah (2015), Orb (2013), Fusaichi Pegasus (2000), Grindstone (1996) and Swale (1984).

Tapit Trice will be starting from the position that has produced more winners — 10 — than any other, including War Emblem (2002), Funny Cide (2003), California Chrome (2014) and Always Dreaming (2017). Angel of Empire will start from 14th, which has produced only two winners and none since Carry Black in 1961. The 17th position remains the only spot on the gate never to produce a winner.

Last year's winner, Rich Strike, started from the 20th position and was only the second winner in Derby history to start from that spot.

The Derby is slated to run Saturday, May 6. The winner will take home $1.86 million of a total $3 million purse for capturing the first jewel of the Triple Crown.