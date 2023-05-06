Kentucky Derby 2023: Mage pulls off upset in Run for Roses

There’s been no shortage of Kentucky Derby drama in recent years. And form held in Saturday’s 149th renewal.

The pre-race narrative was dominated by five defections, including morning line favorite Forte, scratched Saturday morning due to a bruised foot, and one trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., suspended indefinitely by Churchill Downs Inc. after two of his horses died at the track over the past week, with seven equine fatalities in all at the track in the days leading up to the Run for the Roses.

But when the field of 18 was finally loaded into the starting gate, it was upstart Mage rallying in the middle of the track to overtake Two Phil’s, who had passed pacesetter Kingsbarns on the rail early in the stretch, winning in a time of 2:01.57 for the 1 1/4-mile test.

Ridden by Javier Castellano and trained by Gustavo Delgado, both natives of Venezuela, Mage went off at 15-1, stalking the early pace, as Kingsbarns led the field through six furlongs in 1:10.11, before making his move with two furlongs to go.

Mage earns the $1.86-million winner's share of the $3 million purse. Mage paid $32.42 to win, $14.59 to place and $9.08 to show. Two Phil's paid $10.44 to place and $6.24 to show, and Angel of Empire paid $4.70 to show.

It was the second win in just four career starts for Mage, coming off a second in the Florida Derby on April 1 at Gulfstream.

Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.

The Preakness Stakes, second leg of the Triple Crown, will be run May 20 at Pimlico in Baltimore. A year ago, it was the Chad Brown-trained Early Voting bypassing the Kentucky Derby and knocking off upset Derby winner Rich Strike.

It was the latest in what has been a complicated storyline for the Run for the Roses, including the brilliance of Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). But then Maximum Security was disqualification for interference in 2019 before a September Derby at an empty Churchill Downs during the pandemic impacted 2020 Triple Crown, with Medina Spirit disqualified for failing a post-race drug test, before Rich Strike won at 80-1.

Six-time Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert did not have a colt in the starting gate for the second straight year, part of a two-year ban by Churchill Downs, Inc. after 2021 winner Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test.

KENTUCKY DERBY 2023 ORDER OF FINISH

1. Mage

2. Two Phil’s

3. Angel of Empire

4. Disarm

5. Hit Show

6. Derma Sotogake

7. Tapit Trice

8. Raise Cain

9. Rocket Can

10. Confidence Game

11. Sun Thunder

12. Mandarin Hero

13. Reincarnate

14. Kingsbarns

15. King Russell

16. Verifying

17. Jace’s Road

18. Cyclone Mischief

