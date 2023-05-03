Kentucky Derby 2023: Here's how video game developers create NBC's horse racing simulation

Ian Cummings didn't know much about thoroughbreds when he began creating a horse racing video game, but the former creative director for EA Sports' wildly popular Madden franchise knew demand outpaced supply.

"There's hundreds of millions of fans," said Cummings, the founder of Third Time Entertainment. "It's like we are building the Madden or the FIFA of horse racing. There is nothing like that."

Seven years after its launch, Cummings' creation is a mainstay on NBC's broadcast of the Kentucky Derby, offering viewers a virtual simulation of the most exciting two minutes in sports. What was once a free mobile game has blossomed into Photo Finish LIVE, a play-to-earn desktop experience where top-flight horses can sell for thousands of dollars. And earlier this month, Third Time Entertainment partnered with Churchill Downs to bring the Derby into its lineup of races on a monthly basis.

There's just one thing left to do — correctly predict the winner of the 149th Run for the Roses.

"We've only been right once or twice," said Cummings, whose simulation had Zandon, not 80-1 longshot Rich Strike, surging ahead of Epicenter down the stretch to capture last year's race. "It's so hard."

The Courier Journal spoke with Cummings before Photo Finish LIVE's launch April 24 about the growing world of virtual horse racing and the process of creating a simulated Derby. Answers have been edited for clarity and length.

How does Photo Finish LIVE work?

"You buy a horse with real money and race for real money. It's a virtual horse racing ecosystem.

"There's a free racing circuit — we call it 'quarter horses' — but, if you want to have a thoroughbred, they're just out in the market. We don't control the price.

"There have been syndicates already coming up. There's a syndicate with 250 members that has a bunch of horses now. It's gotten crazy. It was a really fun idea, and it's been wild to see it take off. It's like, 'What if we were no longer in the middle of this game?' We make a platform, much like an eBay or Craigslist, and then they run it. They are the ones who make the storylines. They create the bloodlines.

"If you're going to sell a horse, we get a cut. We're mediating the transactions, and therefore we get a fee. We want to drive as much action on the platform as possible. The next big phase of that, which might take a while, is wagering. We do support skill-based wagering in a few states right now."

How big are the payouts?

"(During the beta stage), they're racing for $30, $50, $100, $200 maximum. We haven't gotten to the big prizes yet, but, once we go live, they'll get larger."

Do players get to control jockeys during races?

"(No), it's really just the horse. There's enough right now to do with the horse and the breed, but I think the future of this game is the whole ecosystem — hiring a jockey, hiring trainers. Maybe people like my mom love to run the farm, like FarmVille. They don't really need to raise or gamble money.

"Those are sort of the expansions that, I think, make natural sense, especially once we align with big brands like Churchill Downs. Then, it's like, 'Let's bring the sport to people who only know it as the Derby.'"

What's it like creating a virtual Kentucky Derby each year?

"Those are always a mad dash, because they don't announce the (post positions) until the Monday (before the race). We'll get the horses — their attributes, their colors, the jockeys' silks — we'll do all of that, as much as we can (in advance), even for the qualifiers who aren't going to make it. Maybe we waste the work, but at least that lets us get started earlier.

"As soon as they announce those (post) positions, we'll typically run a couple of simulations to get some baselines of what we think is going to happen. Then, NBC's announcers typically say, 'We think the No. 2 will be on the rail in the turn, and he'll be in first.' They like give us the top five or six horses who they think are going to be around in various spots. We'll either modify, or sometimes we'll come back and say, 'Well what about this?' Whereas our game fully simulates and predicts everything, we sort of hand modify what they think is going to happen, because they're talking about it.

"We just run 20 simulations back and forth, send them new ones (saying), 'We got this. Is this what you're thinking?' They'll come back (and say) 'Oh, you know what, I changed my mind. I think the speed is going to be this, so maybe we should pull Epicenter (off the board).'"

How did Rich Strike's historic upset throw a wrench in your simulation last year?

"I hit (NBC) up on Friday night (after Ethereal Road scratched and Rich Strike entered the field). I'm like, 'Hey, do you want us to rerun the simulation and throw him in there? They're like, 'Don't worry about it. He's in the back of the pack.' I ended up at least changing the number to 21 but didn't do anything else. They were like, 'Dude, he's not gonna be in the camera shot. Don't worry about it.' And then he wins.

"It reminded me so much of when (Tom) Brady was drafted. We didn't have him named in Madden (2001). It was the same thing: 'Eh, he's not gonna make the team.' Rich Strike was such a great story that no one cared about what we had done."

