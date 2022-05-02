Kentucky Derby 2022 post positions: Zandon, Epicenter claim strong post positions

The lead-up to the 148th Kentucky Derby will focus on the absence of six-time champion trainer Bob Baffert, currently serving a suspension after last year's winner, Medina Spirit, tested positive for banned substances. But once the race begins, the 20 horses, their riders and the fans watching (and wagering) on them will focus on the road ahead.

The Derby post draw took place Monday afternoon. Following are the positions for the Derby, along with the Derby's initial odds:

1. Mo Donegal (10-1)

2. Happy Jack (30-1)

3. Epicenter (7-2)

4. Summer Is Tomorrow (30-1)

5. Smile Happy (20-1)

6. Messier (8-1)

7. Crown Pride (20-1)

8. Charge It (20-1)

9. Tiz The Bomb (30-1)

10. Zandon (3-1)

11. Pioneer Of Medina (30-1)

12. Taiba (12-1)

13. Simplification (20-1)

14. Barber Road (30-1)

15. White Abarrio (10-1)

16. Cyberknife (20-1)

17. Classic Causeway (30-1)

18. Tawny Port (30-1)

19. Zozos (20-1)

20. Ethereal Road (30-1)

Mo Donegal is against the rail, traditionally a less-than-desirable location, while the horses in the high teens and position 20 have to cover more ground from the outside. Crown Pride's owners were pleased with their 7th position draw, given the flexibility from that position.

Horses breaking from Post No. 5 have won 10 Derbys, most in the race's history. Posts 8 and 10 have won nine times apiece, and Post No. 1 has won eight times. No horse has ever won from Post No. 17.

Also eligible: Rich Strike (30-1) and Rattle and Roll (30-1), which could join the field if any of the current entrants scratches before Friday morning at 9 a.m. ET.

The 148th Kentucky Derby is slated to run at 6:57 p.m. ET Saturday.

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee or contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com.