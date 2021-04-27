Kentucky Derby 2021: Post positions, latest odds

Post positions have been drawn for the 2021 Kentucky Derby. It's good news for some, and not so good news for others.

Which horse is starting from where? Check out the full draw below.

Kentucky Derby post positions, odds

1. Known Agenda, 6-1

2. Like the King, 50-1

3. Brooklyn Strong, 50-1

4. Keepmeinmind, 50-1

5. Sainthood, 50-1

6. O Besos, 20-1

7. Mandaloun, 15-1

8. Medina Spirit, 15-1

9. Hot Rod Charlie, 8-1

10. Midnight Bourbon, 20-1

11. Dynamic One, 20-1

12. Helium, 50-1

13. Hidden Stash, 50-1

14. Essential Quality, 2-1

15. Rock Your World, 5-1

16. King Fury, 20-1

17. Highly Motivated, 10-1

18. Super Stock, 30-1

19. Soup and Sandwich, 30-1

20. Bourbonic, 30-1

While favorites like Rock Your World and Essential Quality drew middle posts, Known Agenda, who is at 6-1 odds, drew the first post. That's not an ideal position, but Known Agenda's trainer Todd Pletcher responded to the news with optimism.

“Obviously it’s not what we were hoping for," Pletcher said. "But, of course, this is one of the things you can’t control. With the new [20-stall] gate, we’re hopeful that things will be better than they were in the past and the post won’t be that bad. He had an inside trip in the Florida Derby and he handled it very professionally.”

The 147th Kentucky Derby will be run shortly before 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 1, and you can watch it on NBC.

