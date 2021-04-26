Kentucky Derby 2021: Everything you need to know about the 147th Run for the Roses

There's a lot to know about what Churchill Downs calls "America's Greatest Race" and the fastest two minutes in sports.

With the coronavirus pandemic persisting, the 147th Run for the Roses won't look the same as it has in years past, but it will be closer to normal than the 2020 race run in September.

For now, we'll start with the basics. Here's everything you want to know about the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

When is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby has been held every year since 1875 and has been staged on the first Saturday in May every year since 1946, with two exceptions. The 1945 Derby was held on June 9 because of World War II and last year's 146th Kentucky Derby was held on Sept. 5 after it was moved over fears of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the Kentucky Derby falls on May 1. The Kentucky Oaks will be held Friday, April 30.

What time is the Kentucky Derby?

The 2021 Kentucky Derby post time is set for 6:50 p.m. on May 1.

Where can I watch the Kentucky Derby?

NBC will televise coverage of the Kentucky Derby and undercard racing on May 1 from 2:30-7:30 p.m. The Kentucky Oaks will be televised on April 30 on NBCSN from 3-6 p.m. Find your local NBC channel at nbcsports.com/tv-listings.

What will Kentucky Derby attendance look like in 2021?

Churchill Downs has a regular capacity of 165,000, including general admission tickets. About 55,000 to 60,000 tickets are reserved seats. At 50% capacity of those seats, the track could welcome anywhere between 20,000 and 30,000 fans. At 25% to 30% general admission tickets in the infield, there could be an additional 15,000 fans. So altogether, about 45,000 or so fans could be in attendance on the first Saturday in May.

How do I get tickets to Kentucky Derby?

This year, Churchill Downs is selling a limited about of reserved seating all-inclusive tickets and a limited number of general admission tickets. As previously announced, the racetrack will continue to limit the number of reserved seats to 40% to 50% capacity and, up to 60% in certain private areas that allow for social distancing. General admission ticket sales will be limited to approximately 25% to 30% of infield capacity.

General admission tickets can be bought at kentuckyderby.com/tickets/2021-derby-week-tickets.

Fans are encouraged to subscribe to the Kentucky Derby’s email distribution list at kentuckyderby.com/tickets/newsletter-signup and follow @KentuckyDerby on social media to stay updated if or when there are changes to ticket availability.

What is the 'all-inclusive' ticket for the 2021 Kentucky Derby?

This year, all reserved seats to the Kentucky Derby and Oaks include all-inclusive food, nonalcoholic beverages and alcoholic beverages. This change is intended to reduce the amount of time spent in line, eliminating the need for cash transactions for food and beverages and providing the opportunity to try a greater variety of food, all while observing health and safety recommendations during the continued coronavirus pandemic.

How much are tickets for reserved infield seats?

A ticket for Infield Uncovered Reserved Box Seating for the 2-Day Oaks and Derby is $725 per person and you must purchase as an entire box. Price per 6-seat box is $4,350.

This uncovered seating includes a view of the walk from backside and the final stretch of the Kentucky Derby race with access to betting windows and restrooms. Includes food, nonalcoholic and alcoholic beverages.

This location allows access to the Paddock and frontside of the track.

How much are tickets for First Turn seating?

Pricing for First Turn Uncovered Reserved Bleacher Seating for the 2-Day Oaks and Derby is $600 per ticket, which are sold only in groups of 6. Price per 6 tickets: $3,600.

This is uncovered seating with view of the walk from backside and the first turn of Derby race with access to betting windows and restrooms. Includes food, nonalcoholic and alcoholic beverages. First Turn Bleachers do not have chair backs. This location allows access to the Paddock and frontside of the track.

Tickets to Churchill Downs Racetrack for all Kentucky Derby Week events are on sale at kentuckyderby.com/tickets/2021-derby-week-tickets.

How to buy infield tickets for the 2021 Kentucky Derby

A large crowd lined up in front of one of the infield betting stands at Churchill Downs.

Derby Day infield-only general admission tickets, which will not have access to the front side of Churchill Downs, are $75 if purchased prior to April 18; $80 if purchased between April 19-30; and $85 if purchased on Kentucky Derby Day.

Oaks Day infield-only general admission tickets, which will also not have access to the front side of Churchill Downs, are $55 if purchased prior to April 18; $60 if purchased between April 19-29; and $65 if purchased on Kentucky Oaks Day.

Two-day infield-only general admission tickets for both Oaks and Derby days will sell for $120 if purchased prior to April 18 or $135 if purchased between April 19-29.

An official program included with all tickets.

Guests who purchase infield-only tickets must enter Churchill Downs through the Infield Gate at Central Avenue and Fourth Street. General admission guests will have access to food and beverage options at infield concession stands and will have their own designated restrooms and wagering windows.

Tickets to Churchill Downs Racetrack for all Kentucky Derby Week events are on sale at kentuckyderby.com/tickets/2021-derby-week-tickets.

What COVID-19 safety protocols are in place at Churchill Downs?

During all racing, Churchill Downs will continue to rely on health and safety protocols and operate within the guidance of state health officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Information about Churchill Downs’ Health and Safety plan for Kentucky Derby 2021 can be found at kentuckyderby.com/tickets/ticket-options/updates.

Per state and local guidelines, masks are to be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking. Hand washing locations and hand sanitizing stations will be made readily available throughout the facility. Guests will be encouraged to socially distance themselves from others when possible, according to Churchill Downs.

Will it rain on Kentucky Derby?

The average high for May 1 is 73 degrees and a low of 53, with rainfall 0.71 inches. The 2018 Derby was the wettest ever recorded, and rain drenched the track again in 2019.

The longest stretch of completely dry Kentucky Derby days is 12, from 1875 when it first ran through 1886. The coldest temperature ever on Kentucky Derby day was 36 degrees in 1940 and 1957.

How long is the Kentucky Derby? What is a furlong?

At 1 1/4 miles or 10 furlongs, the Kentucky Derby is almost always the longest race run by horses competing in it, which is considered the first leg of the Triple Crown. Secretariat's 1973 time of 1:59.40 remains the fastest.

Who can run in the Kentucky Derby?

Authentic, with John Velazquez aboard, wins the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, September 5, 2020, with a small audience of onlookers. The race was delayed from its normal home on the first Saturday in May.

The race is open to up to 20 3-year-old horses that have qualified through Churchill Downs' "Road to the Kentucky Derby" points system first implemented for the 2013 running. Prep races running from September through April reward horses doing their best running closest to May 1.

Can a filly run in the Kentucky Derby?

Female horses, or fillies, have run in and won the Kentucky Derby, though none have tried since the current points system came into effect. It requires fillies to race against males before the Kentucky Derby. Among the 40 ladies to run, Regret (1915), Genuine Risk (1980) and Winning Colors (1988) were Derby winners.

How big is the purse of the Kentucky Derby?

More known for prestige than the purse, the Kentucky Derby is still a $2 million race, with $1.4 million to the winner. Positions are paid out through fifth place.

When is the Kentucky Derby draw?

Horses break from the starting gate for the 146 running of The Kentucky Derby on September 5, 2020. The race was delayed from the original day on the first Saturday in May due to the Coronavirus.

Entries are taken and post positions determined on the Tuesday of Kentucky Derby Week at 11 a.m. The process is random but does have a major effect on the outcome. The inside, No. 1 post is considered the worst possible draw. The No. 17 post is 0-for-38, the only one 1-20 to have not produced a winner.

Last year's winner, Authentic, broke from the No. 18 gate. The highest percentage of winners come from the fifth and 10th posts.

Who has won the most Kentucky Derby races?

Riders Eddie Arcaro and Bill Hartack are tied for most wins by a jockey at five; trainer Ben Jones won six Derbys to lead his division, and Calumet Farm's eight victories are most of any owner.

How can I bet on the Kentucky Derby?

Wagering opens the Friday morning before the Kentucky Derby. With such a large field, this race is seen as difficult but potentially lucrative, with even the favorites often going off above 3-1. If you're a beginning bettor, and are there in person, you probably want to avoid the self-service betting machines and mobile applications, instead opting for a mutuel window with an in-person teller.

Have your money in hand as you approach the teller, then state the race you're betting on, the amount of money you are betting, and then the type of bet you are placing. Finally, state the horse's (or horses') program numbers. It should sound something like this, "Churchill Downs, Race 11, $2 to win #4."

Once you hand the teller your money, be sure to take the ticket and keep in a safe place. If your bet wins, you'll need the ticket to collect your winnings.

You also can wager through the racetrack's online wagering platform, twinspires.com. You're required to create a username and password, but signing up is free and doesn't take much time. You can transfer money from your bank account into your twinspires account and then place your bets.

A twinspires app is also available on smartphones.

How many horses have won the Triple Crown?

Thirteen thoroughbreds have won the Preakness Stakes at Baltimore's Pimlico and the Belmont Stakes in New York in addition to the Kentucky Derby, most recently Justify in 2018.

Reach Emma Austin at eaustin@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @emmacaustin.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby 2021: Attendance, COVID safety, weather, tickets & more