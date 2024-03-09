Kentucky defeats Vols in regular-season finale

No. 13 Kentucky (23-8, 13-5 SEC) defeated Tennessee (24-7, 14-4 SEC), 85-81, Saturday at Food City Center in the regular-season finale for both schools.

The Wildcats led, 33-29, at halftime.

Saturday’s loss ended Tennessee’s seven-game win streak. Tennessee entered the contest as Southeastern Conference regular-season champions, while Kentucky was in a four-way tie for second place.

Dalton Knecht led all scorers with 40 points, a career high.

Zakai Zeigler totaled 17 points and nine assists for the Vols, while Jonas Aidoo finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

The Wildcats led by as many as 14 points during the second half.

Antonio Reeves and Reed Sheppard each scored 27 points for Kentucky, while Justin Edwards finished with 16 points.

