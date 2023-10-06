As Kentucky Country Day vs. Holy Cross football rivalry resumes, here are players to watch

It may not have the storied history of Trinity-St. Xavier or Male-Manual, but the Kentucky Country Day-Holy Cross football rivalry has produced some memorable moments.

In 2012, first-year KCD coach Matthew Jones got a celebratory Gatorade shower after his Bearcats defeated the Cougars for the first time in school history.

In 2017, the rivalry had become so heated that extra police were called in for their second-round playoff matchup.

“It’s a great rivalry,” said Jones, now in his 12th season as KCD’s head coach. “It’s South End against East End, Catholic school against another private school. It has a great history to it.”

The rivalry will resume at 7:30 p.m. Friday when KCD (6-0) — ranked No. 4 in Kentucky’s Class A — hosts unranked Holy Cross (3-3).

The Bearcats and Cougars are the only Class A football programs in Louisville but were in separate districts during the 2019-22 seasons, ending the rivalry for four seasons.

Realignment by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association put the schools back together in District Two this season.

“It was always one of those games for us we always looked forward to,” Holy Cross coach Eric Dick said. “They’re a great opponent, a great team. I would view them as a rival, but with us being in the same district now it amplifies the game that much more.”

The series began in 2004, with Holy Cross winning the first eight meetings. The Cougars lead the all-time series 12-5, but the Bearcats have won the last four meetings.

Jones recalled his first meeting against Holy Cross in 2012. The Bearcats won 22-7.

“(Former KCD coach Tim Green) was just at his wit’s end,” Jones said. “(Holy Cross) had beaten him every way — from 50-0 to the last play of the game. It was almost like our kids didn’t believe they could compete with them.”

Now KCD has the upper hand in the rivalry.

“They’re as much of a complete team as possible,” Dick said of the Bearcats. “Coach Jones has done an unbelievable job since he’s been there. They’re always in the talk every year. For our program, I feel like we’re in the talk a lot. But I want us to be a constant there.”

Here are three players to watch Friday:

KCD quarterback Ethan Harris

Jones considers Ethan Harris one of the best athletes in Kentucky.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound Harris has passed for 931 yards and accounted for 17 touchdowns this season (11 passing, six rushing). He’s been clocked at 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

“There aren’t a whole lot of those around,” Jones said. “Potential-wise, I think he’s at the top of the state in terms of his athletic ability.”

Harris has committed to Southern Illinois, where he was recruited by offensive coordinator Blake Rolan. Rolan is a former assistant at Cincinnati, where he recruited former St. Xavier quarterback Desmond Ridder to the school. Ridder is now the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons.

“They’re kind of enamored of (Harris) at Southern Illinois,” Jones said. “He’s raw, but it’s his ability and the way he throws the ball and how fast he is.”

Holy Cross athlete Jayse Hardesty

Jayse Hardesty, a senior, showed his versatility in last week’s 14-10 victory at Nelson County by scoring all 14 of the Cougars’ points. He caught a touchdown pass, rushed for a touchdown and kicked both extra points.

Hardesty primarily plays wide receiver on offense and has 17 receptions for 325 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown and scored 14 points as a kicker, making 2 of 3 field-goal tries and 8 of 12 PAT kicks.

As a defensive back, Hardesty is tied for fifth on the team with 22 tackles (17 solo) and also has one interception.

Hardesty also is a key member of Holy Cross’ soccer team, which was scheduled to face Fairdale in Thursday’s 21st District championship game. Hardesty has 18 goals and eight assists this season.

Dick said Hardesty spends time practicing or playing with both the football and soccer teams nearly every day.

“It’s just hard for me to tell him, ‘Hey, don’t come,’” Dick said. “He’s just not that kid. We’ve done a really good job of having balance. But Jayse is a competitor and wants to be a part of everything.”

KCD athlete Nehemiah Brown-Hamlin

Nehemiah Brown-Hamlin, a senior, has done most of his work as a defensive back. He’s tied for third on the team with 29 tackles (23 solo) and is tied for third in Class A with four interceptions.

In a 31-20 victory over Atherton in the season opener, Brown-Hamlin returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown.

Jones has started to get Brown-Hamlin (6-3, 180 pounds) more involved in the offense, and he ranks third on the team with eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 52-yard touchdown catch in a 49-26 victory at LaRue County on Sept. 22.

