Kentucky commit Justin Edwards Peach Jam Highlights
Game highlights of the versatile wing headed to Kentucky, Justin Edwards.
Video Transcript
[NO SPEECH]
Game highlights of the versatile wing headed to Kentucky, Justin Edwards.
[NO SPEECH]
Former Las Vegas Raider Damon Arnette has been arrested in Florida after cops found a cocaine-like substance in his pocket during a traffic stop.
El Paso's Aaron Jones is acknowledged as one of the best in the league by being listed in the top 10 of "Madden NFL 23" ratings.
A dispute between Monroe County officials and William J. "Joe" and Nicole Huff, owners of a large lakefront property at Lake Monroe, has escalated.
As Kentucky basketball's 2023 recruiting class continues to take shape, follow along here with updates on the Wildcats' commitments.
There's so much talent in the NFC East along the defensive line, one of the best DL organizers in the game might have the worst unit. @CDPiglet dissects and ranks the position group.
Game highlights of the top incoming senior, D.J. Wagner (son of DaJuan Wagner)
STORY: The 31-year-old, a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, played in Russia during the league's offseason. She was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in February 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.Wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt from her WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury, Griner held up personal photographs and shook her lawyers' hands through the bars of the defendant's cage before taking a seat.The case against her, heard at the Khimki District Court outside Moscow, has highlighted the strained relations between Russia and the United States which have plunged to a new post-Cold War low over Russia's military intervention in Ukraine.Griner's defence has argued that she was prescribed medical cannabis to alleviate the symptoms of a chronic injury, a treatment not uncommon among elite athletes in countries where the substance is allowed. It is, however, illegal in Russia.Griner, a two-time Olympic champion, has pleaded guilty but denied she intended to break Russian law.
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has announced its programming plans for this year’s journalism conferences for the Asian Americans Journalism Association (AAJA), National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) and the Association of LGBTQ Journalists (NLGJA). The company has set a series of panels, screenings and workshops via WBD brands including […]
Game highlights of one of the top players in the 2025 high school class, Cooper Flagg.
The former Nike grassroots exec, who also worked with the NBA, became the Blue Devils’ first general manager in June. Though not a coach, she was able to join Jon Scheyer and other assistants at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam tournament.
Second-round pick Christian Watson could provide instant impact for the Packers, but he's also likely to be up and down as a rookie.
Police are investigating him for kidnapping.
LSU unveiled a statue of Tigers basketball legend Pete Maravich on Monday evening in front of LSU basketball's practice facility.
The elite power forward chats with Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek on the growth of his game and how his summer AAU season has gone, heading into USA basketball U18 training camp.
"They're playin' with me, dawg," Plum told reporters while A'ja Wilson doubled down in laughter.
Breaking down what FSU Football's depth chart on defense could look like when preseason practice begins today.
The gasp of amazement before the roar of celebration captured the moment perfectly inside the stadium. It was a goal so audacious, so cheeky, you could not quite believe what you had seen before the joy of the moment took over.
American track-and-field legend Michael Johnson is being accused of racism after questioning the legitimacy of the blistering times recorded in the 100-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.
Jerry Jones was paying tribute to former Dallas Cowboys director of scouting Larry Lacewell when he used what is considered a derogatory slur.
Barkley has a price. Will he join LIV Golf and take on the fallout that comes with it?