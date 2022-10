Reuters

When near-daily rolling blackouts began in his Kyiv apartment block, Taras Logginov knew anyone getting stuck in the lifts of the 17-storey building would appreciate some basic supplies to help them through the ordeal. With Russian strikes on Ukraine's power infrastructure now wreaking havoc on the hundreds of high rises in the capital Logginov and other thoughtful residents regularly leave so-called "survival kits" in lifts across the city. Local officials have warned citizens of the danger of using lifts during air raid sirens, but taking the stairs is not a viable option for many Kyivans who need to climb 15 or 20 floors to reach their apartment.