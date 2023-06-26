Kentucky coach seemingly throws shade at recruit after Ohio State commitment

It was a good weekend for Ohio State football. Hours after receiving a commitment from 4-star in-state cornerback Bryce West, the Buckeyes got more good news when West’s high school teammate, Damarion Witten, committed to the Buckeyes.

Witten is a four-star prospect and is ranked as the No. 14 tight end in the country and 347th overall prospect in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He was considered to be an OSU lean for some time, but Kentucky had picked up some momentum late in his recruitment, even getting a crystal ball prediction to land in Lexington.

However, when things didn’t work out for the Wildcats, UK tight ends coach, Vince Marrow, seemed to throw shade in Witten’s direction. Marrow went to Twitter to share his thoughts saying he got the “target he wanted.”

I got the target I wanted this is SEC ball and we got and SEC groan man. Go Big Blue. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) June 25, 2023

Marrow was referring to Willie Rodriguez, a three-star prospect who committed to Kentucky earlier in the week. While Marrow may have wanted Rodriguez, he was also hoping to land Witten.

Rodriguez may have a bit more size right now but he doesn’t have the playmaking ability of Witten. Will Witten need to bulk up some before being able to contribute? Absolutely, and Mickey Marotti is more than capable of getting the young man to the size he needs to play in the Big Ten.

Witten’s response? Simple and to the point.

feels great waking up a buckeye 😁🌰 #GoBucks🌰🅾️ pic.twitter.com/A8BOtqYPzp — Damarion Witten (@DamarionW1_) June 25, 2023

And Buckeye Nation woke up happy to have Witten in Scarlet and Gray.

