Kentucky coach says UGA football ‘bought some pretty good players’

Kentucky Wildcats coach Mark Stoops was not happy with the way Kentucky played in a rough 51-13 road defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs. The Wildcats allowed Georgia to gain over 600 total yards. Kentucky failed to produce over 200 yards of offense in the blowout loss.

Mark Stoops is realizing that Kentucky does not have the roster talent to consistently compete with elite SEC teams like Georgia. Stoops looked demoralized in his postgame press conference following the Georgia-Kentucky game. Stoops took blame for the Wildcats’ performance.

Georgia outclassed Kentucky in every way possible and took advantage of a slew of Wildcat mistakes. However, on Monday, following Kentucky’s loss, Stoops came up with an excuse for the defeat.

Stoops mentioned one way that the Wildcats can begin to compete with the top teams in the SEC on the UK Healthcare Mark Stoops Show.

I just encourage them to donate more because that’s what those teams are doing. I can promise you Georgia, they bought some pretty good players. You’re allowed to these days. We could use some help. That’s what they look like, you know what I mean, when you have 85 of them. I encourage anybody that’s disgruntled to pony up some more.

Kentucky entered the Georgia game with a 5-0 record and the No. 20 ranking. The Wildcats have proven they can beat Florida in recent years, but are still looking to get over the hump against Georgia. The Bulldogs’ football program has more resources than Kentucky’s football program, but that does not fully explain the Georgia-Kentucky game.

Georgia’s ability to recruit, retain, and develop talent is unmatched in college football these days. Money for name, image, and likeness deals is not always the answer to success at the college level (see: Texas A&M).

