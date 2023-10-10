Kentucky coach Mark Stoops: Georgia football 'bought some pretty good players'

Some 45 minutes into Monday night’s UK Healthcare Mark Stoops Show, the Kentucky coach said he wasn’t going to make excuses for his team’s 51-13 blowout loss to Georgia football Saturday.

He said too many silly penalties, overthrows and missed tackles hurt his team and then he made a pitch for fans to up their NIL game to keep up to with programs like Georgia.

“I just encourage them to donate more because that’s what those teams are doing,” Stoops said on the show that streamed on Kentucky football’s Facebook page. “I can promise you Georgia, they bought some pretty good players. You’re allowed to these days. We could use some help. That’s what they look like, you know what I mean, when you have 85 of them. I encourage anybody that’s disgruntled to pony up some more.”

That response came at the end of an answer to a call from a fan from Richmond, Ky., who said he was an athletic trainer on former Kentucky coach Bill Curry’s staff.

Georgia dominated a matchup of 5-0 unbeatens Saturday in Athens.

“Georgia woke up and remembered it was Georgia,” the caller said. “They’ve been No. 1 for a reason.”

Stoops said he has friends on Georgia’s staff that said the team was ready and Kentucky had its full attention.

“We’ve got to watch it, we’ve got to see it and you’ve got to own it, you’ve got to solve it and then we’ve got to go do it,” he said. “The other side if you want to do that is complain, deny or make excuses and we’re not going to do that. It is what it is. Fans have that right, I give it to them.”

The Lexington Herald-Leader first reported on Stoops’ comments.

Name, image and likeness impact for players going in the transfer portal came up earlier in the day in Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s press conference as it related to former Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell, now at Texas, and Major Burns, now at LSU.

Smart was asked if Georgia got “outspent,” on them.

“I wouldn’t say that,” Smart said. “I love both those young men to death. They both chose to come here, and neither one really had the options that they wanted coming out, and we saw something in them to bring them here. But they chose to leave. Neither one of those kids were encouraged to leave, but why they left would be up to them, not for me to define or say. I don't think it's about NIL in either of those cases. Do I think it's about NIL in some cases? Absolutely. But I don't think it's about that in those two cases. That would probably be proximity to home in both those two cases.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Kentucky coach appeals to 'pony up some more' in NIL like UGA football