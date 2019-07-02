Kentucky coach John Calipari praises Celtics' 'great signing' of Enes Kanter originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari left little doubt Tuesday about what he thinks of the Boston Celtics agreeing to sign Enes Kanter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Celtics and Kanter reportedly have an agreement on a two-year, $10 million contract. The news received mixed reactions, but Calipari approved of the move, praising it as a "great signing" on Twitter.

I see @EnesKanter signed with the @Celtics. Great signing. Enes helped our team to the Final Four without playing a single game by making us better in practice every day. The Celtics should be right there atop the Eastern Conference next season. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 1, 2019

Kanter committed to Kentucky but was unable to play in a single game for the Wildcats during the 2010-11 season after being ruled permanently ineligible for receiving "impermissible benefits" as a result of his time spent with a Turkish league team previous to arriving at the SEC school.

The veteran center still was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, and the Celtics will be his fifth team in eight pro seasons.

Kanter averaged 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game between the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers last season. He helped the Blazers reach the Western Conference finals, where they were swept by the Golden State Warriors.

Story continues

The 27-year-old big man will bring toughness, rebounding and inside scoring to the Celtics' frontcourt, but his defense often is subpar.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.