Kentucky center Aaron Bradshaw to enter transfer portal, test 2024 NBA draft

Kentucky freshman center Aaron Bradshaw announced this week on social media that he will enter the transfer portal and test the 2024 NBA draft after one season with the Wildcats.

Bradshaw averaged 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds on 57.6% shooting from the field in 26 games. He scored in double figures seven times, including a season-high 17 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and one steal on Dec. 9 in a win over Penn.

The 7-footer was highly recruited out of Camden High School in New Jersey and was the top-ranked center in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. He was a consensus five-star recruit and should once again garner plenty of interest among the top programs in the country.

Bradshaw missed the first seven games of the season due to an offseason foot injury. He mostly came off the bench but produced his best stretch of the season in 10 games as a starter from Dec. 16-Jan. 27, including four games in double figures.

The 20-year-old will be able to work out and interview with teams throughout the pre-draft process. He will receive feedback on his game from executives and coaches, which will ultimately help him form a decision on his future.

He has until May 29 to withdraw from the draft and return to school.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire