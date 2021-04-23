Texas sweeps No. 1 Badgers to set up final against Kentucky

  • Texas' Asjia O'Neal (7) scores a point against Wisconsin's Molly Haggerty (23) and Danielle Hart (18) in the first set during a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    1/9

    NCAA Texas Wisconsin Volleyball

    Texas' Asjia O'Neal (7) scores a point against Wisconsin's Molly Haggerty (23) and Danielle Hart (18) in the first set during a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
  • Kentucky rushes the court celebrating a win over Washington in four sets during a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    2/9

    NCAA Kentucky Washington Volleyball

    Kentucky rushes the court celebrating a win over Washington in four sets during a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
  • Washington's Marin Grote (12) bumps the ball over Kentucky's Azhani Tealer (15) during the first set of a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    3/9

    NCAA Kentucky Washington Volleyball

    Washington's Marin Grote (12) bumps the ball over Kentucky's Azhani Tealer (15) during the first set of a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Washington outside hitter Madi Endsley (18) spikes the ball against Kentucky's Elise Goetzinger (11) and Madi Skinner (2) during the first set of a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    4/9

    NCAA Kentucky Washington Volleyball

    Washington outside hitter Madi Endsley (18) spikes the ball against Kentucky's Elise Goetzinger (11) and Madi Skinner (2) during the first set of a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
  • Kentucky'sMadison Lilley (3) sets the ball for Madi Skinner (2) during the first set against Washington in a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    5/9

    NCAA Kentucky Washington Volleyball

    Kentucky'sMadison Lilley (3) sets the ball for Madi Skinner (2) during the first set against Washington in a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
  • Kentucky middle blocker Azhani Tealer (15) spikes the ball against Washington middle blocker Marin Grote (12) in the first set during a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    6/9

    NCAA Kentucky Washington Volleyball

    Kentucky middle blocker Azhani Tealer (15) spikes the ball against Washington middle blocker Marin Grote (12) in the first set during a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Texas' Jhenna Gabriel (2) sets the ball for Asjia O'Neal (7) against during the first set against Wisconsin in a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    7/9

    NCAA Texas Wisconsin Volleyball

    Texas' Jhenna Gabriel (2) sets the ball for Asjia O'Neal (7) against during the first set against Wisconsin in a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
  • Texas' Brionne Butler (10) and Molly Phillips (15) block a spike from Wisconsin's Dana Rettke, left, during a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    8/9

    NCAA Texas Wisconsin Volleyball

    Texas' Brionne Butler (10) and Molly Phillips (15) block a spike from Wisconsin's Dana Rettke, left, during a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
  • Wisconsin's Molly Haggerty (23) scores a point against Texas' Jhenna Gabriel (2) and Asjia O'Neal (7) during the first set of a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    9/9

    NCAA Texas Wisconsin Volleyball

    Wisconsin's Molly Haggerty (23) scores a point against Texas' Jhenna Gabriel (2) and Asjia O'Neal (7) during the first set of a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Texas' Asjia O'Neal (7) scores a point against Wisconsin's Molly Haggerty (23) and Danielle Hart (18) in the first set during a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Kentucky rushes the court celebrating a win over Washington in four sets during a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Washington's Marin Grote (12) bumps the ball over Kentucky's Azhani Tealer (15) during the first set of a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Washington outside hitter Madi Endsley (18) spikes the ball against Kentucky's Elise Goetzinger (11) and Madi Skinner (2) during the first set of a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Kentucky'sMadison Lilley (3) sets the ball for Madi Skinner (2) during the first set against Washington in a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Kentucky middle blocker Azhani Tealer (15) spikes the ball against Washington middle blocker Marin Grote (12) in the first set during a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Texas' Jhenna Gabriel (2) sets the ball for Asjia O'Neal (7) against during the first set against Wisconsin in a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Texas' Brionne Butler (10) and Molly Phillips (15) block a spike from Wisconsin's Dana Rettke, left, during a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Wisconsin's Molly Haggerty (23) scores a point against Texas' Jhenna Gabriel (2) and Asjia O'Neal (7) during the first set of a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
ERIC OLSON
·3 min read

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Texas used a powerful all-around performance to post a surprising three-set sweep of top-seeded and previously unbeaten Wisconsin in the NCAA women's volleyball semifinals Thursday night.

No. 4 Texas (27-1) will play No. 2 Kentucky (23-1) in the championship match Saturday. The Wildcats advanced to their first final with a four-set victory over Washington.

The Longhorns will be making their seventh appearance in the final and first since 2016.

“We’re super fired up. It's been a while,” said coach Jerritt Elliott, whose team will try to add to national titles won in 1988 and 2012.

Texas has beaten three straight opponents from the Big Ten to reach this point. The Longhorns posted 3-1 wins over Penn State and Nebraska before taking down the Badgers 26-24, 25-19, 25-23.

The Badgers (18-1) hadn't been swept since the 2019 national championship match against Stanford.

Big 12 player of the year Logan Eggleston had 17 kills to lead the Longhorns. Skylar Fields had 12 kills and Asjia O'Neal and Brionne Butler added 11 apiece.

The match ended when Texas won a challenge on the final point. Eggleston was initially ruled to have sent the ball out of bounds on a kill attempt. Video showed the ball touched a Wisconsin player on the way out.

“Thank goodness I had another challenge there,” Elliott said. “I was thankful I had one in my pocket still.”

When referee Kaili Kimura signaled the point for Texas, the players came together in a celebratory huddle with their arms raised.

“It was a long minute to wait,” Butler said. “Once we heard the call, it was just a free-for-all. We were so excited, so pumped up. The wait was well worth it. I'll tell you that.”

Texas won an opening set in which neither team led by more than three points. The Longhorns broke open the second set with an 11-5 run, and after Wisconsin got back to 21-18, they scored four of the last five points.

“There was never a time we gave up or got down on ourselves," Wisconsin’s Sydney Hilley said. "Texas is a really good team and they gave it their best, and ours wasn’t good enough tonight.”

Kentucky's 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17 win over Washington marked another breakthrough for the Wildcats.

“You can see the excitement and enthusiasm in the players, and no one will ever take this away from them,” Kentucky coach Craig Skinner said. "It's hard to get too far ahead of ourselves and have too much excitement because there's a huge task ahead. We've recruited great players and we have a great staff. For us to be living a dream like this, there's no monetary value or material thing you can put on that.”

The Wildcats lost a set for the first time in the tournament and came from six points down to win the third. But their offense, No. 1 in the nation statistically, was in top form in the fourth set and kept sixth-seeded Washington from continuing its improbable run in the tournament.

“Our team showed serious toughness,” Skinner said.

Avery Skinner led the Wildcats with 19 kills and national player of the year Madison Lilley had a season-high 63 set assists and 14 digs.

Washington (20-4) had become the first team to win three five-set matches in an NCAA tournament, and midway through the match it looked as if the Huskies might force this one to go the distance.

But Kentucky committed only three attack errors in the fourth set, hit .520 and finished off the Huskies when Alli Stumler pounded her 13th kill.

The Wildcats avenged a loss to Washington that knocked them out of the 2019 tournament in the regional semifinals.

Samantha Drechsel had 18 kills and Ella May Powell had 41 assists to lead the Huskies.

Recommended Stories

  • Cardi B criticizes congressman for speaking out against 'WAP' instead of police brutality

    Cardi B is firing back at a Wisconsin congressman, after he said her Grammys performance of "WAP" contributed to the "moral decline of America."

  • Slow pace of COVID-19 vaccination in KY could mean restrictions stretch into July

    There are more than half a million unclaimed COVID-19 vaccines across Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, as he announced 628 new cases and eight virus-related deaths.

  • D.C. statehood bill passes in the House, but faces 'formidable' odds in the Senate

    A bill that would make Washington, D.C. the 51st U.S. state is headed to the Senate for what's expected to be a "historic showdown." The House of Representatives voted 216-208 along party lines on Thursday to pass the Washington, D.C. Admission Act to create the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, The Washington Post reports. A D.C. statehood bill was previously passed last year only for it to die in the Senate, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said "we hope that the momentum will help it pass in the Senate" this time, also calling the vote a "significant step to enfranchise the people of D.C. and empower them to participate fully in our democracy," per The New York Times. The head of Howard University's political science department, Ravi Perry, also told The Associated Press there's "been a major sea change" on the issue, as "people have started to see D.C. statehood as the racial justice issue that it is." In the Senate, though, "the political odds remain formidable," the Post writes, noting that the Senate filibuster will require support from 60 senators and not every Democrat in the Senate has actually gotten behind the legislation. Republicans have also expressed opposition to the bill, which would create two Senate seats. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told supporters last year that "with two more liberal senators, we cannot undo the damage they've done." But Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who introduced the bill, told the Post that with "this Congress, with Democrats controlling the House, the Senate and the White House, D.C. statehood is within reach for the first time in history." More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed thereDigital Underground frontman Shock G dies at 57

  • Ex-Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies after Los Angeles car accident

    Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke died on Thursday after a car accident following a workout in the Los Angeles area.

  • Missing man from Texas fell to his death while hiking California mountain, cops say

    The man was found dead 11,600 feet up the mountain, police said.

  • Marlins vs. Giants Highlights

    Darin Ruf, Curt Casali lead the Giants to 3-0 win

  • NFL passes rule designed to give kicking team a better chance on onside kicks

    Although the NFL did not vote on the much-discussed “fourth-and-15 alternative” to the onside kick, it did pass a new rule that will make onside kicks easier for the kicking team to recover. The rule will require the receiving team to have no more than nine players lined up in the “setup zone,” which is [more]

  • Jeremy Patton did flips after picking up his Texas offer

    LB Jeremy Patton picked up a UT offer last month, and the Longhorns should be major players in his recruitment.

  • Police shoot teen girl to death in Ohio and release bodycam video

    The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant.

  • Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash

    Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday following a car accident in Los Angeles. The university announced Clarke’s death in a release Thursday night, but did not include any more details. Coach John Calipari said he was “absolutely gutted and sick tonight” and called the player “a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy.”

  • Stephanie Frappart the first woman to officiate at men’s European Championship

    The 37-year-old has been selected as a fourth official at Euro 2020.

  • Nerlens Noel on why Knicks coaching staff deserves credit for his solid season

    With Mitchell Robinson battling injury all season, Nerlens Noel has been stepping up for the Knicks in his place down low and making the best of it.

  • WATCH: Will former No. 2 pick Jabari Parker transform the Boston Celtics?

    What impact will Jabari Parker have on Boston's depth?

  • Our Earth in context with other worlds

    Data and planet illustrations: NASA; Graphic: Annelise Capossela, Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosEarth is special, even in the context of the thousands of planets outside of our solar system so far found by astronomers. Why it matters: The holy grail for researchers remains finding an Earth-sized planet in a similar orbit to our Earth around a Sun-like star. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: While astronomers haven't yet found proof-positive of an Earth twin, they continue to use high-powered tools on the planet and above it to find more and more planets out there in the universe. Scientists have found more than 4,000 alien planets, but none of them appear to be exactly like our own. "So far, our home is unique in the universe," NASA said in an FAQ. "We have found many Earth-sized rocky exoplanets, some of which are in the habitable zones of their stars."What's next: Scientists hope to perform follow-up observations on some of the most promising worlds found so far in order to see if any of them may truly be habitable. At the moment, even the most powerful telescopes are unable to gather enough detailed data to be able to say that any planet so far is habitable, but future telescopes should aid in the hunt in the coming years. Astronomers are in the process of setting their priorities for the community for the next 10 years, a process known as the "decadal survey" that will help NASA decide what missions to fund.Major missions now up for consideration could help researchers characterize far-off planets, peering into their atmosphere and helping scientists learn more about what may be lurking below.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • If trend holds, rookie QBs from 2021 NFL draft class won't have much time to prove themselves

    The sit and develop mentality is out of favor in most places.

  • Flashback: Kiss Perform ‘Firehouse’ on ‘The Mike Douglas Show’ in 1974

    The band is reportedly creating a biopic about its early days for Netflix

  • 'Just another good day': Jessica Korda follows 64 with 65 at L.A. Open

    Has any player ever walked off the course after shooting a good score and thought they couldn’t have gone lower?

  • Babysitter used wrestling moves on 1-year-old before his death, Texas police say

    He’s also accused of holding the infant like a football.

  • Mouse deer as tall as pencil born at Bristol Zoo

    The baby mouse deer is just eight inches tall and will be three pounds once fully grown.

  • CB Pierre Desir agrees to terms with Seattle, will return to Seahawks

    Free-agent cornerback Pierre Desir has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to return to the Seattle Seahawks in 2021.