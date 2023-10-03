Kentucky basketball's John Calipari to receive Wooden Award 'Legends of Coaching' honor

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari has earned almost every accolade a college basketball coach can earn. But next year, Calipari will be honored with one of coaching's highest honors: the John R. Wooden "Legends of Coaching" Award.

Calipari will officially receive the honor in April 2024 alongside the 2024 Wooden Award winners.

“To receive an honor in John Wooden’s name is really special to me because he not only is the greatest coach of all-time, but because of the relationship I developed with his family over the years,” Calipari said in a release. “His daughter, Nan, and he have been so kind to me. I look forward to April and hopefully having a Player of the Year candidate there with me.”

The 15th-year Wildcats coach is also a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, three-time recipient of the Naismith Coach of the Year and the 2012 Nell & John Wooden Coach of the Year Leadership Award winner. He has led six trips to the Final Four and won one the 2012 NCAA Tournament while accumulating the second-winningest record in Kentucky men's basketball history (387-113).

What is the Legends of Coaching Award?

The Legends of Coaching Award was first awarded in 1999. The honoree is chosen based on character, on-court success, student-athlete graduation rate, coaching philosophy and identification with the goals of the John R. Wooden Award.

Legends of Coaching Award past recipients

