Kentucky basketball shows fight when it counts, bounces Missouri for second SEC victory

LEXINGTON — First, it was a shootout. Then, it turned into a slugfest. It ended as a standoff.

At times spectacular and at others a slog, the only thing that mattered for No. 6 Kentucky on Tuesday was the result: another victory. UK, in its SEC home opener, dispatched Missouri, 90-77, at Rupp Arena.

The teams combined for 26 points (14 for Kentucky, 12 for Mizzou) in the first 4:03. The Wildcats (12-2, 2-0 SEC) went nearly four minutes without a point in the middle of the first half, and the Tigers didn’t make a field goal during a seven-minute stretch in the second half. The Wildcats, who led for more than 37 minutes, never were able to break free from the pesky Tigers. UK’s advantage remained between seven and 11 points from the 17:34 mark of the first half until 2:09 remained, when freshman big man Aaron Bradshaw’s layup pushed the Wildcats’ lead to 13, 86-73.

Kentucky won in spite of a largely underwhelming defensive effort. Missouri’s shooting percentage sat above 50% for nearly 33 minutes until a dry spell — it missed 13 straight attempts after a dunk with 10:20 to play — brought it down; the Tigers concluded with a 42.6 (26 for 61) field goal percentage.

Just as it did in last week’s win at Florida, when it made only five 3-pointers, Kentucky notably struggled from distance Tuesday night. The Wildcats hit five of their first seven triples Tuesday, then missed 11 in a row. Freshman guard D.J. Wagner ended the drought with 12:05 remaining. Fellow freshman guard Rob Dillingham knocked down another on the following possession. UK finished with a 30.4% (7 of 23) conversion rate on 3s.

While Kentucky’s 3-point shooting left much to be desired, it made hay at the free-throw line. And the Wildcats’ success at the charity stripe went a long way in keeping the Tigers (8-7, 0-2) at bay. Not only did UK make 10 more free throws than the visitors (27 to 17) but John Calipari’s club was deadly accurate; the Wildcats sank 84.4% (27 for 32) of their free-throw attempts Tuesday.

Dillingham led all scorers with 23 points off the bench. The electric freshman was efficient in all areas, making 6 of 7 shots (3 for 3 on 3s) and 8 of 10 free throws.

Senior forward Tre Mitchell scored 20 points (6 of 6 at the charity stripe), and Wagner added 16 points. Wagner was 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 7 on free throws. Mitchell also pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds. Senior guard Antonio Reeves chipped in 14 points, going 8 for 8 at the free-throw line. Bradshaw also contributed 10 points in the 13-point victory.

The Tigers had a trio of double-digit scorers in Noah Carter (20), Louisville native Sean East II (19 points) and Tamar Bates (18).

Kentucky returns to the floor Saturday afternoon, traveling to the Lone Star State, where it takes on Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. Tipoff from Reed Arena is set for 2 p.m. ET.

ESPN will handle the national television broadcast.

Reach Kentucky men's basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball: John Calipari's club defeats Missouri in SEC game